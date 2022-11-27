Home News A journey inside the Lima factory: here “the emotion of movement is restored”
A journey inside the Lima factory: here “the emotion of movement is restored”

The mission it has given itself is to “restore the emotion of movement” to those who have lost it due to pathology or trauma. A pioneer in the production of orthopedic implants, LimaCorporate has become a leading company in the prosthetics sector, keeping its secrets in its three production sites, the ProMade PoC center at the Hospital for special surgery in New York, the Segesta plant and that of Villanova di San Daniele. The company has opened its doors to citizens and we went to discover its secrets (Video productions by Petrussi, edited by Alessandra Ceschia)

