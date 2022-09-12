from Health editorial staff

adapted to the subvariants of Omicron BA.4 and BA.5, but also active on the original Sars-CoV-2 strain. Von der Leyen: It will help us to be safer in the fall

Green light from the European Medicines Agency al Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent vaccine adapted to the subvariants of Omicron BA.4 and BA.5, but also active on the original Sars-CoV-2 strain (Wuhan strain). indicated for people aged 12 years and over who have received at least one course of vaccination against Covid. The decision, explains the EMA, will further extend the arsenal of vaccines available to protect people against Covid as the pandemic continues and new waves of infections are expected in the cold season.

Clinical trials continue Ema has evaluated clinical studies showing that the adapted vaccine is more effective in triggering an immune response against Omicron than the original vaccine, with comparable side effects. Clinical trials on the new vaccine are continuing and EMA’s Drug Committee will receive them as they are produced. Like all vaccines currently authorized against Covid, the Agency points out, the original Comirnaty vaccine remains effective in preventing serious illness, hospitalization and death associated with the virus and will continue to be used in vaccination campaigns in the EU, particularly for primary vaccinations.

Safer in the fall EMA’s decision marks another milestone in the ongoing global fight against Covid, strengthening our defenses as we prepare for fall and winter with potential greater exposure to the virus – said Albert Bourla, president and administrator. Pfizer delegate. We know Covid still poses a threat. For this we have authorized the BioNTech-Pfizer booster against the current variants, based on the recommendation of the Ema – announced via Twitter the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen -. This will help us be safer in the fall: vaccination is still the best way to protect ourselves from Covid. In early September, the EMA also approved the bivalent vaccine developed by Moderna. See also what changes for the third dose of the drug