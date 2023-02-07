There are 12 million people who have not had the fourth dose of the vaccine and anti-Covid vaccinations in the elderly and frail people are “in free fall”. This is indicated by the Gimbe Foundation in its independent monitoring, covering the week of January 27 to February 2. Even “the administration of the fourth doses (second booster) has been in free fall for months, has very low coverage rates especially in the southern regions and leaves 11.9 million people uncovered”, notes the president of the Gimbe foundation, Nino Cartabellotta .

Monitoring indicates that as of February 2, 6.77 million people over the age of 5 had not received a single dose of the vaccine. Of these, 6.35 million are currently eligible for vaccination, equal to 11% of the population (from 7.3% in the Autonomous Province of Trento to 14.4% in the Autonomous Province of Bolzano), 0.42 million are temporarily protected as recovered from Covid-19 for less than 180 days, equal to 0.7% of the audience (from 0.4% in Puglia to 1.5% in Friuli Venezia-Giulia).

As regards the third dose, as of February 2, 40,457,435 had been administered, with a coverage rate of 84.8% (from 78.7% in Sicily to 88.7% in Lombardy). There are 7.25 million people who have not yet received the booster dose, of which 5.85 million can receive it immediately (equal to 12.3% of the audience, from 7.9% in Piedmont to 20.4% in Sicily). 1.4 million cannot receive it immediately as they have been healed for less than 120 days (2.9% of the audience, from 1% in Sicily to 5.6% in Veneto).

As for the fourth dose, 11.9 million can receive it immediately, 1.3 million are not eligible immediately as they have been healed for less than 120 days and 5.9 million have already received it. As of February 2, 5,898,882 had been administered.

For the fifth dose, 438,022 had been administered as of February 2.