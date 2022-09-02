Some outdated concepts lead to often uncomfortable and unfair situations. A new study conducted in the UK has analyzed how fathers have been isolated and excluded from the birth of their child due to the pandemic.

A new study conducted by the Centre for Maternal and Child Health Research of the City University of London proves another consequence of the pandemicor rather the restrictions dictated by the pandemic, not too considered but extremely tangible.

The Research it is also the first ad to analyze in the detail and in a manner direct the impact of restrictions on the father-infant bond.

Since in order to counter the pandemic strict rules have been adopted maneuvers restrictivemany fathers have had to give up attending parts of the pregnancy often also extremely important. Not always being able to be close to mothers of their children due to the restrictions imposed especially on turnout hospital in such a delicate moment, many new fathers have felt a sense of detachment.

Furthermore, the little involvement paternal is not only a cause of psychological distress for the padre same, but obviously also for the mother and family building in general.

Fathers away from pregnancies: the consequences

The new research published in the journal Midwifery analyzes the consequences of the restrictions, specifically on access to maternity wards. The study looks at what happened below pandemic in the United Kingdom, when i new dad they felt – but also found – isolated.

Given the situation of health crisis the fathers had to renounce to different aspects of pregnancy, but it is well known how much the involvement of fathers in the care of the child is important before, during and after childbirth. Both for the pregnancy itself and for the psycho-physical well-being of the mother, fathers should be close to the pregnant woman. Among other things, the early bond between father and newborn guarantees physical, social and psychological well-being of the child.

But for the reasons already explained this was not possible, at least not entirely. Here then is that the fathers interviewed to complete the study confessed that they felt a sense of lost e you postingalso seen how many health institutions have applied the rule of visit ban of partner.

The information gathered by the researchers was then divided into four macro categories and concern: the impact of the pandemic on the paternal experience, the impact of the pandemic on the father-infant relationship, the impact of the pandemic on mothers and fatherhood in the “new normal”.

The conclusions of the study

The complete study in addition to analyzing and demonstrating how and how heavy the restrictions were, also makes it clear how the lockdown and working from home were still a good way to get through more family time.

Kathryn Andrews, head of the study and educator and midwife, concluded: