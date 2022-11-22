Home Health Covid, infections on the rise: the eighth wave is forming. Cerberus and Gryphon ready to overtake
Covid, infections on the rise: the eighth wave is forming. Cerberus and Gryphon ready to overtake

Covid, infections on the rise: the eighth wave is forming. Cerberus and Gryphon ready to overtake

Let’s call it the eighth wave, or as the virologist says Fabrizio Pregliasco, simply “wave”, because, it is presumed, reduced in intensity and range. But the surge in Covid infections recorded by the Gimbe Foundation in the week of 11-17 November 2022 flatly reflects the forecasts of the experts, who have been discussing the rising curve in autumn for weeks. In Italy, the new positives grew by 15% over seven days, shot up together with hospitalizations: +21.7% in intensive care and +9.8% in treatment with symptoms.

