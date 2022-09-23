The epidemic curve in Italy is still rising, as has been recorded for a few days. There are 22,527 new cases of Covid in the last 24 hours, against the 21,190 of yesterday but above all the 17,978 of last Thursday.

The swabs processed are 165,415 (yesterday 166,500) with a positivity rate that rises from 12.7% to 13.6%.

There are 60 deaths today (yesterday 46), for a total of 176,775 since the beginning of the pandemic. Intensive care units drop by 8 units (yesterday -4) and are now 138 with 9 admissions of the day; Ordinary hospitalizations also fell, 66 less (yesterday -79), for a total of 3,350. This is what emerges from the daily bulletin of the Ministry of Health.

The region with the highest number of cases today is Lombardy with 3,841 infections, followed by Veneto (+3.134), Lazio (+2.227), Piedmont (+2.221) and Campania (+1.756).

The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic rises to 22,241,369.

The discharged / healed in the last 24 hours are 22,835 (yesterday 22,102) for a total that rises to 21,651,859. The currently positive are 372 less (yesterday -960) and become 412,735, of which 409,247

in home isolation.

Gimbe, curve reverses: + 11% cases in 7 days, deaths decrease

After 4 weeks the Covid-19 contagion curve reverses, registering a + 11.3% in 7 days, while the decline in ordinary hospitalizations (-9.6%), intensive care (-8%) and deaths (-12.8%). This was revealed by the monitoring of the Gimbe Foundation for the week 14-20 September. Gimbe therefore highlights an increase in new cases (120,057 compared to 107,876 of the previous week) and the regions that register an increase rise to 15. On the other hand, hospital indicators (-373 beds in the medical area, -13 in intensive care) and deaths (334 versus 383 the week before) were down.

Fourth urgent dose for 14 million Italians

With the resumption of viral circulation, the fourth dose of the anti-Covid vaccine is “urgent for over 14 million people”. The report of the Gimbe Foundation for the week 14-20 September highlights this. The number of people candidates to receive the second recall (fourth dose), says Gimbe, is over 19.1 million: of these, over 14 million can receive it immediately, almost 1.9 million are not immediately eligible as they are cured less than 120 days ago and almost 3.2 million have already received it. As of September 21, 3,171,672 fourth doses have been administered.

Based on the official audience (19,119,772 people), updated as of September 17, the national coverage rate for the fourth doses is 16.6% with clear regional differences: from 7.4% in Sicily to 27.7% in Sicily. ‘Emilia Romagna. Still, in the Gimbe monitoring, the percentages of those who have received at least one dose of vaccine (88.2% of the audience) and of those who have completed the vaccination cycle (86.7% of the audience) are also noted. There are 6.81 million unvaccinated, of which 1.11 million recovered are protected only temporarily. In addition, 7.57 million people have not yet received the third dose, including 2.25 million recovered who cannot receive it immediately.

Children, genetic cause of inflammatory syndrome discovered

The cause of one of the most severe complications of SarsCoV2 virus infection in children, the Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome, is genetic. Thanks to this Italian discovery, it becomes possible to recognize the disease in time thanks to early diagnosis and personalized therapies. The discovery is due to the Ceinge of Naples in collaboration with the Santobono-Pausilipon pediatric hospital and is published in two articles in the journals Frontiers in Immunology and on Metabolites.

MIS-C) affects children and adolescents two to six weeks after acute SarsCoV2 infection, is characterized by high fever and gastrointestinal symptoms and can involve the heart, kidneys and lungs. Its genetic basis, described in the journal Frontiers in Immunology, is based on research conducted on 45 patients admitted to the Santobono.

“Thanks to the use of state-of-the-art equipment present at Ceinge, we have come to results that clearly show how MIS-C is associated with mutations in genes already implicated in auto-immune and auto-inflammatory diseases”, he notes Giuseppe Castaldo, coordinator of the Ceinge research group and professor of Technical Sciences of Laboratory Medicine at the Federico II University of Naples. The syndrome is triggered by the fact that during the acute phase of SarsCoV2 infection, “in children carrying the described genetic traits, complete elimination of the virus does not occur. This – says Castaldo – causes tissue damage and triggers the hyper immune response. – typical reactive of the syndrome “. The research, funded by the Campania Region and conducted with the Santobono-Pausilipon groups directed by Vincenzo Tipo and Michela Grieco, explains in this way why the syndrome occurs only in some children.