COVID: New Rules on Tampon Usage and Hospital Access in the Works

The Ministry of Health is set to announce new rules surrounding tampons and hospital access in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. A working group, led by the Prevention Directorate of the Ministry of Health and consisting of experts from the Higher Institute of Health (ISS), important Irccs, and leading scientific societies in the field, has been working on these updates.

One of the key changes that will be implemented is the regulation of swab tests for patients entering hospitals and emergency rooms. The upcoming circular will specify that tests should only be carried out for symptomatic individuals. This approach aims to streamline the testing process and ensure that resources are allocated effectively.

However, the updates do not stop there. In light of the current epidemiological trend, which shows no alarming data from intensive care units, there is a need to revise the monitoring of virus circulation. The proposed solution is to incorporate COVID-19 into the existing integrated surveillance systems for other respiratory viruses, such as the flu. This system would prioritize clinical surveillance, focusing on the severity of the disease and the occupancy of hospitals and facilities caring for vulnerable patients, including oncological wards and residences for the elderly.

Looking ahead to the autumn and winter seasons, Italy is preparing for a concurrent vaccination campaign against both COVID-19 and the flu. The updated vaccines against COVID-19, expected to arrive in October, will be strongly recommended for the elderly and other vulnerable categories.

These new rules and updates reflect the ongoing efforts to adapt to the evolving situation and ensure the safety of individuals accessing healthcare facilities. The Ministry of Health continues to work closely with experts and stakeholders to monitor the situation and make informed decisions for the well-being of the population.

It is important for the public to stay informed about these new rules and updates to protect themselves and others amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

