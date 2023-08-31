Flood, ordinances on the telematic platform are coming, urgent works and methods for compensation to families and businesses

Arriving new ordinances of the Extraordinary Commissioner for post-flood reconstruction.

The first indicates the Emilia Romagna region come implementing subject for the identification of telematic platform on which to run the reconstruction practices, a choice dictated by the need to treasure the tools already known in the Region for public and private professionals.

After the ordinance on works carried out in extreme urgency, the one for is then being finalised the urgent works still to be carried out for restores.

Finally, two other ordinances are in preparation for the reimbursement procedures for households and businesses, agricultural and otherwise. Provisions that will contain methods, types and times to restore the damages suffered.

Furthermore, also to protect the regional economic system and workers, for maximum transparency and correctness in the use of the funds that will be used, there is the common will to raise the bar to defense of legality with the definition of specific protocolsagain on the model used in the post-earthquake reconstruction that led to the establishment of Girer (Emilia-Romagna reconstruction joint force group) and collaboration with the Prefectures, the Judiciary, the Finance Police and the Police on tenders and assignments.

This is what emerged from the new confrontation, this morning in Bologna, between the general commissioner for reconstruction Francesco Paolo Figliuolothe president of the Region and sub-commissioner, Stefano Bonaccini, and the Pact for Work and the Climate which brings together the entire regional system: local authorities, trade unions, economic categories, professions, universities, the regional school office, the third sector, chambers of commerce and banks. And the request and the milk willingness to compare instruments regulatory to be put in place, together with the request for certainties on funds and procedures necessary for the restart and compensation.

The new ordinances, as mentioned, follow the one signed by Commissioner Son to cover the costs of extremely urgent works carried out and under construction by local authorities and other implementing bodies immediately engaged in interventions in the affected areas.

“With strong teamwork you win and here we are collaborating optimally with the Emilia-Romagna Region – the words of Commissioner Son-. The comparison with the socio-economic and institutional fabric of the territory is strategic and we want to ensure the fastest times. The goal is common: reimburse the damages one hundred percent”.

Even the President Bonaccini he wanted to “thank Commissioner Figliuolo and the entire commissioner structure for the effective and daily collaboration, which never slowed down even in the month of August, with the sole aim of supporting affected families and businesses”.

Second Bonaccini, “the allocation of resources for public reconstruction is very positive, both for the urgent sums carried out and for the urgent works that will be validated as early as next week. The communities ask us that all restoration works are done now, to shelter the territory in view of autumn and winter: we cannot allow ourselves that even just a new ordinary phenomenon of bad weather in autumn produces extraordinary damage; all damage to the water infrastructure must be repaired and debris removed. At the same time – continues the president of the Region – families and businesses ask us for clarity and certainty of all reimbursements: these are the rumors that we gather by going around the affected provinces every day and talking to those who have lost a lot or in some cases everything “.

Therefore, the requests to the Government were reiterated, so that there are all the necessary answers also for private reconstruction: “At the moment there are 270 million for citizens and businesses, about a tenth of the necessary resources. The first thing to do is then unlock allocated resources: if they remain in the ministries and are not immediately made available to the Commissioner – for example those of the social safety nets and those of the fund for companies with a strong export vocation – they risk being lost. Let’s talk about over one billion euros which would already be available. We also ask for introduce the tax credit (not the 110% building superbonus mechanism but the advance by the banks of the funds necessary for private individuals then returned to the banks themselves by the State), a provision that we already used in 2012 and which worked very well because it gives certainties to families and businesses “.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

