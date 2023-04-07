news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, APRIL 07 – The numbers of the pandemic continue to not cause particular concern. According to the latest bulletin published by the World Health Organization, infections from Covid-19 and deaths globally have fallen by 28% and 30% respectively in the last 28 days. Southeast Asia and the Eastern Mediterranean region bucked the trend, where a substantial percentage increase was observed. In absolute terms, however, these are small numbers that contribute overall to no more than 2% of infections in the world.



According to the WHO, from 6 March to 2 April there were about 3.3 million new cases of Covid-19 in the world; 23 thousand, however, the deaths. 42% of cases occurred in Europe (1.3 million); 32% in the Americas (1 million), 23% (736 thousand) in the Western Pacific region, an area that includes the Far East and Oceania.



In terms of variants, the clear prevalence of XBB.1.5 (Kraken) is confirmed, to which 47.1% of the sequences recorded worldwide in the week between 13 and 19 March are attributable.



Among other variants, XBB.1.16 (renamed Arcturus) is growing: however, it represents only 2.15% of the deposited sequences.



“To date, no more severe cases have been reported for the variants currently circulating, although some countries have reported increased hospitalizations as a result of increased case incidences,” WHO said. “However, there have been no reported increases in ICU admissions or deaths due to any of the currently circulating XBB descendant lineages.” (HANDLE).

