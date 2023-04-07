Home Health Covid: pandemic is holding back again, -28% of infections in the last month – Medicine
Health

Covid: pandemic is holding back again, -28% of infections in the last month – Medicine

by admin
Covid: pandemic is holding back again, -28% of infections in the last month – Medicine

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, APRIL 07 – The numbers of the pandemic continue to not cause particular concern. According to the latest bulletin published by the World Health Organization, infections from Covid-19 and deaths globally have fallen by 28% and 30% respectively in the last 28 days. Southeast Asia and the Eastern Mediterranean region bucked the trend, where a substantial percentage increase was observed. In absolute terms, however, these are small numbers that contribute overall to no more than 2% of infections in the world.

According to the WHO, from 6 March to 2 April there were about 3.3 million new cases of Covid-19 in the world; 23 thousand, however, the deaths. 42% of cases occurred in Europe (1.3 million); 32% in the Americas (1 million), 23% (736 thousand) in the Western Pacific region, an area that includes the Far East and Oceania.

In terms of variants, the clear prevalence of XBB.1.5 (Kraken) is confirmed, to which 47.1% of the sequences recorded worldwide in the week between 13 and 19 March are attributable.

Among other variants, XBB.1.16 (renamed Arcturus) is growing: however, it represents only 2.15% of the deposited sequences.

“To date, no more severe cases have been reported for the variants currently circulating, although some countries have reported increased hospitalizations as a result of increased case incidences,” WHO said. “However, there have been no reported increases in ICU admissions or deaths due to any of the currently circulating XBB descendant lineages.” (HANDLE).

See also  Ubisoft Announces Free Content Planning for "Rainbow Six: Evacuation from the Forbidden Zone" after its listing | XFastest News

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

news text-center”>


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy