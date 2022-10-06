There are 44,853 new Coronavirus infections in Italy today, 6 October 2022, according to Covid data and numbers – region by region – of the Civil Protection and Ministry of Health bulletin. There are also 56 other deaths.

In the last 24 hours, 222,926 swabs were processed with a positivity rate of 20.1%. The intensive care units employed are 180, 9 more since yesterday, 5,188 ordinary hospitalizations, 115 more since yesterday.

DATA FROM THE REGIONS

LAZIO – There are 3,771 new coronavirus infections today, 6 October 2022, in Rome on 4,442 molecular swabs and 17,968 antigenic swabs for a total of 22,410 swabs. The bulletin of the Region reports it. There were 6 deaths (+1), 473 hospitalized, 30 intensive care (+1) and 3,219 recovered. The ratio of positives to swabs is 16.8%. The cases in Rome city are at 1,794.

In Lazio there is a “new increase in the total number of cases on a weekly basis, about + 50%. The incidence is increasing to 368 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants (it was 238 last week). The Rt value increases to 1.24” , highlights the councilor for health of the Lazio Region, Alessio D’Amato.

In detail, this has been the situation in the last 24 hours. Asl Roma 1: 653 new cases and 2 deaths. Asl Roma 2: there are 691 new cases and 1 death. Asl Roma 3: there are 450 new cases and 0 deaths. Asl Roma 4: 133 new cases and 0 deaths. Asl Roma 5: there are 294 new cases and 1 death. Asl Roma 6: there are 293 new cases and 1 death.

In the provinces there are 1,257 new cases. Asl di Frosinone: there are 481 new cases and 1 death. Asl di Latina: 396 new cases and 0 deaths. Asl di Rieti: 151 new cases and 0 deaths. Asl di Viterbo: there are 229 new cases and 0 deaths.

SARDINIA – There are 723 new coronavirus infections today 6 October in Sardinia, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are no deaths. Of the new cases, 664 were diagnosed with antigenic swab. A total of 2862 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic. There are 3 patients admitted to intensive care units (same figure as yesterday). 62 patients are hospitalized in the medical area (same data as yesterday). There are 5245 cases of home isolation (+ 362). There are no deaths.

ABRUZZO – There are 1,190 new coronavirus infections today 6 October in Abruzzo, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There was 1 death. The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic in the region rises – net of realignments – to 566127. The death toll instead rises to 3,677.

The number of positive cases also includes 529490 discharged / healed (+512 compared to yesterday). The currently positives in Abruzzo are 32,960 (+676 compared to yesterday). Of these, 147 patients (-3 compared to yesterday) are hospitalized in the medical area; 0 (unchanged from yesterday) in intensive care, while the rest are in home isolation. In the last 24 hours 1157 molecular swabs were performed (2491253 in total since the start of the emergency) and 5005 antigen tests (4382079).

Of the total number of positive cases, 114838 are resident or domiciled in the province of L’Aquila (+276 compared to yesterday), 161844 in the province of Chieti (+312), 132990 in the province of breaking latest news (+341), 135541 in the province of Teramo ( +218), 12417 outside the region (+16) and 8497 (+26) for which provenance checks are underway.

TUSCANY – There are 2,649 new coronavirus infections today 6 October in Tuscany, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are another 7 deaths. The new cases were identified through 464 molecular swabs and the other 2,185 with rapid tests and are 0.2% more than the previous day’s total. The number of infected people detected in the region since the beginning of the pandemic therefore rises to 1,418,804. The healed grew by 0.1% (1,292 people) and reached 1,365,448 (96.2% of total cases).

The data, relating to the progress of the pandemic, are those ascertained today on the basis of the requests of the National Civil Protection.

At the moment in Tuscany there are therefore 42,546 positive, + 3.3% compared to yesterday. Of these 324 (20 more than yesterday) are hospitalized: 14 (2 more) are in intensive care. The list of deaths is updated with 7 new deaths: 3 men and 4 women with an average age of 86.4 years.

CALABRIA – There are 898 coronavirus infections in Calabria today, 6 October 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin. Recorded 2 more deaths. New cases were identified on 4,645 swabs performed. Another 688 healed were reported. The bulletin also records +208 currently positive, -8 hospitalizations (for a total of 125) and, finally, -1 intensive care (for a total of 5).

SICILY – There are a total of 1,270, out of 11,161 swabs processed, the new cases of Covid-19 registered in Sicily today, 6 October 2022. The current positives on the island are 10,890 (15,071 less than yesterday). The data is contained in the daily bulletin of the Ministry of Health, which shows that the healed were 16,341, even if the Sicilian Region makes it known that “the increase in the number of healed includes the recovery of previous periods”, while records no deaths. Of the current positives, 195 patients are hospitalized with symptoms, while 13 patients are in intensive care.

This is the breakdown of the new cases on a provincial basis: 315 in Palermo, 270 in Catania, 192 in Messina, 78 in Ragusa, 131 in Trapani, 162 in Syracuse, 35 in Caltanissetta, 56 in Agrigento and 31 in Enna.