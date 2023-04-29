Covid, will we all have to get vaccinated again next fall?

Even if public opinion on Covid has dropped in recent times it doesn’t mean that the virus has stopped circulating. On the contrary, Covid is present in Italy in a fairly sustained manner and the infections recorded, albeit underestimated, remain high. If the situation were to remain unchanged, with a modest presence of the virus during spring and summer, and a recovery in autumn and winter, a new vaccination of elderly and frail subjects could be necessary. (COVID, ALL UPDATES)

The utility of a new vaccination

The effectiveness of vaccination is amply demonstrated by scientific evidence. A booster – explains the Republic – administered within 120 days provides greater protection against the most serious forms of the disease, but in the event of an infection, even a vaccination less recent than four months can help overcome the disease with fewer complications. The new vaccine dose – according to the newspaper . It remains recommended to all those who carry out tasks of public utility.