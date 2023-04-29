Home » Covid, will we all have to get vaccinated again next fall?
Health

Covid, will we all have to get vaccinated again next fall?

by admin
Covid, will we all have to get vaccinated again next fall?

Even if public opinion on Covid has dropped in recent times it doesn’t mean that the virus has stopped circulating. On the contrary, Covid is present in Italy in a fairly sustained manner and the infections recorded, albeit underestimated, remain high. If the situation were to remain unchanged, with a modest presence of the virus during spring and summer, and a recovery in autumn and winter, a new vaccination of elderly and frail subjects could be necessary. (COVID, ALL UPDATES)

The utility of a new vaccination

The effectiveness of vaccination is amply demonstrated by scientific evidence. A booster – explains the Republic – administered within 120 days provides greater protection against the most serious forms of the disease, but in the event of an infection, even a vaccination less recent than four months can help overcome the disease with fewer complications. The new vaccine dose – according to the newspaper . It remains recommended to all those who carry out tasks of public utility.



deepening

Covid, in severe cases after hospitalization, the risk of arrhythmias increases. I study

See also  Intensive care, hospitalization in the medical area, incidence: data- breaking latest news

You may also like

Ukrainian raid on Sevastopol, the reaction to the...

I will evaluate Soviet songs about the war,...

“Verissimo” and the loyalty of viewers to the...

Scudetto party, false banner at the Pellegrini hospital....

“If you don’t want to be criticized, don’t...

Lotto and Superenalotto, today’s 29 April draw: all...

Newborn found dead in a Caritas dumpster, she...

Roma, Mourinho: “With Milan we lost two points....

how to do prevention with food

Taiwan, 13 Chinese fighters have trespassed. USA, tests...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy