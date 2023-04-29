150 years of Holter: “This is the greatest industry”

“Everyone talks about heating. And every day begins and ends in the bathroom. It’s the greatest industry,” said Heimo Holter on Thursday evening at the 150th anniversary of the Wels plumbing and heating wholesaler Holter. He managed and expanded the company together with his cousin Gerd Holter from 1972 to 2007. The company was founded by Franz Holter in 1873 as an ironmongery.

More than 1000 guests, industry and installation partners as well as employees attended the event at the Wels trade fair. “We are also celebrating 150 years of progress, innovation and sustainability,” said Michael Holter, who has been running the company for 16 years in the fifth generation together with his cousin Jasmin Holter-Hofer (who was absent on Thursday due to illness). Since this year, Markus Steinbrecher (“The company’s success story will continue”) and Bernhard Karlsberger have also been on the management board. Holter and Holter-Hofer will retire to the board in 2024 to focus on strategic work.

According to Michael Holter, the company should remain a family business in the long term – even if there are always inquiries from large potential buyers.

Michael Holter, Heimo Holter and Gerd’s widow Margit Holter welcomed Deputy Governor Manfred Haimbuchner, Economics Minister Markus Achleitner and Wels Mayor Andreas Rabl, among others. In addition to talks and history, there were modern performances by the artist duo Aquarius, a “Mapping Dance Show” by dancer Chris Cross and congratulations from voice imitator Alex Kristan.

