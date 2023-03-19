Pollutants, incorrect wattage, unstable handrails: None of the cross trainers in our test were convincing overall. Some are even deficient in several respects.

Theory: Cross trainers get the whole body moving In principle, the cross trainer is a great piece of fitness equipment. Feet slide up and down, back and forth on treads. Seen from the side, the feet move in an ellipse. That is why the devices are also called elliptical trainers or elliptical cross trainers. The exerciser’s arms and shoulders work on long, movable handrails. Many muscles in the body get going. In contrast to this, the subjects’ feet crank in a circle on the bicycle ergometer. The hands do not move, but sit firmly on the handle. This is what our cross trainer test (2022) offers Test­ergeb­nisse. The table shows evaluations by Stiftung Warentest for eight cross trainers in the HA class (prices: 450 to 1300 euros), including devices from Christopeit, Kettler, Reebok and Finnlo.

The table shows evaluations by Stiftung Warentest for eight cross trainers in the HA class (prices: 450 to 1300 euros), including devices from Christopeit, Kettler, Reebok and Finnlo. Kauf­beratung. The Stiftung Warentest reveals which elliptical trainers did well in individual sub-tests, where almost all providers have to improve and why the test winner also has major weaknesses.

The Stiftung Warentest reveals which elliptical trainers did well in individual sub-tests, where almost all providers have to improve and why the test winner also has major weaknesses. tips and background. We tell you how you can keep fit without a cross trainer and who you can contact if you have already bought one of the defective cross trainers from our comparison.

We tell you how you can keep fit without a cross trainer and who you can contact if you have already bought one of the defective cross trainers from our comparison. Heft­artikel. If you unlock the topic, you will get access to the PDF for the test report from test 2/2022.

Cross trainer in the test

Test results for 8 cross trainers 02/2022

Practice: cross trainer in the test with many shortcomings In order to test the practical suitability of the elliptical trainer, Stiftung Warentest sent six trained amateurs to the fitness equipment (this is how we tested it). But many cross trainers in the test were unreliable: sometimes they showed less watts than the athletes actually achieved, sometimes more. In some cases, we determined deviations of 50 percent between the performance set on the display and the performance actually required by the device. The display in the HA quality class tested by us may only deviate from the actual output by 5 watts up to an output of 50 watts. With more than 50 watts, the deviation may not exceed 10 percent. As a result, only one cross trainer was good in the most important part of the test, “training”, which accounts for 50 percent of the overall grade.

Safety of cross trainers often poor On the nameplates of the tested devices, compliance with the relevant Din-EN standard is sometimes advertised. This standard requires a good cross trainer to have its handrails withstand a pull of the maximum permitted weight. Just one cross trainer satisfactorily passed this test. On some models, fingers and feet were not safe from crushing on moving parts.





Six out of eight elliptical trainers tested have too many pollutants Whether it’s the caps on the handles or the plastic on the heart rate monitors – in the 2022 cross trainer comparison we found carcinogenic PAHs (polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons) or harmful phthalate plasticizers in six models, five of which are defective. An incredibly bad rate.

Vendor reactions The providers reacted very differently to the poor test results. Some are still checking, others have stopped selling or are offering to replace the device or individual components. You can read which company is reacting in what way after activating the article.