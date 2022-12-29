Home Health Culture of safety in the school promoted by the Department of Medicine, Epidemiology, Occupational and Environmental Hygiene: the DS informs the teaching staff and students
Health

Culture of safety in the school promoted by the Department of Medicine, Epidemiology, Occupational and Environmental Hygiene: the DS informs the teaching staff and students

by admin
Culture of safety in the school promoted by the Department of Medicine, Epidemiology, Occupational and Environmental Hygiene: the DS informs the teaching staff and students

The Department of Medicine, Epidemiology, Occupational and Environmental Hygiene (DiMEILA) has created information materials and recreational-didactic tools to support the educational activity on health and safety in living and working environments, available on the INAIL website at …

This and other contents on Orizzonte Scuola PLUS, reserved for subscribers. Subscribe to our telegram PLUS channel for daily updates. Or subscribe to our newsletter PLUS

The contents of the magazine: The school management. Operational magazine for Headmasters, deputy principals, collaborators of the DS and staff figures

The contents of the magazine

Daily articles on the work of managers. In addition four issues a year in-depth information to download in browsable format: PDF

How to consult the contents of Orizzonte Scuola PLUS Desktop version

How to consult the contents of Orizzonte Scuola PLUS Mobile version

See also  How fintech can contribute to the sustainability of finance

You may also like

Ratzinger, Benedict XVI’s illness worries the world

“Ethan is better, health problems for Achilles and...

Hospitals and emergency rooms: the planning lines for...

Bone fractures: A vitamin can reduce them by...

Ratzinger, Benedict XVI’s illness worries the world

Hope without shame: the shooting on Covid

The Covid symptoms of the new variants: what...

Coffee, the Ministry of Health withdraws the product:...

Giulia Salemi, to be fashion puts her health...

“Ethan is better, health problems for Achilles and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy