by admin
A 23-year-old boy was rescued in the early afternoon of today, Thursday 29 December, for injuries sustained following a fall on the ski slopes while snowboarding on the Zoncolan.

After the call for help to the single emergency number Nue112, the operators of this first level operating room immediately passed the call to the nurses of the regional health emergency operating structure.

The nurses promptly sent the crew of an ambulance from Paluzza and the ambulance to the scene.

The medical vehicles reached the area in front of the Enzo Moro public establishment and the health teams took charge of the boy, who was then flown to the Santa Maria della Misericordia hospital in Udine, in yellow code, due to a head injury.

