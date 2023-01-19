Many nutritional experts advocate the inclusion of dark chocolate in the diet. Because it’s not a contradiction at all.

Dark chocolate for weight loss, the connection is quite good. In addition to being tremendously good, this type of chocolate can also be very useful due to its nutritional properties.

In fact there are several studies conducted all over the world which confirm that dark chocolate is very good for weight loss, together with cocoa. Obviously without the addition of sugar of any kind.

We’ve been talking about it for some time, but now it’s official: dark chocolate for weight loss and in the same way also the aforementioned cocoa they are a great source of vitamin D. Which turns out to be very important in particular to prevent osteoporosis and the onset of respiratory diseases.

Definitively reaffirming that dark chocolate in the diet is good for you and that cocoa with no added sugar is completely positive for health is a scientific survey that bears the signature of the researchers of the ‘Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg’.

Dark chocolate for weight loss, the reasons why it is recommended

The study was also published in the specialized journal ‘Food Chemistry’. In addition to dark chocolate and cocoa, also cocoa butter is preferred in this sense.

Apparently, the drying method to which cocoa beans are subjected after fermentation. A process that would be very important. The same are left to rest on mats left in the sun for a period of 10 days on average.

And the operation carried out by the sun’s rays helps to transform the substances present in the plants in type 2 vitamin D.

The beneficial properties of dark chocolate have been put under the magnifying glass with an observation experiment of powders and cocoa products. All this happened through a mass spectrometry examination.

The best time to eat it is in the evening after dinner

By making a comparison, it was found that in other types of chocolate, such as white chocolate, the level of vitamin D2 is significantly lower. Obviously this does not give us total freedom to eat chocolate in large quantities, since it contains sugars and fats they would do great damage.

A modest quantity, of maximum 20 g even once a day, it helps to give our body what it needs.

It also contains antioxidants. And it is no coincidence that dieticians and nutritionists gladly insert a few pieces of 70% chocolate or higher in food patterns to follow.

For dieticians and nutritionists, the ideal time to eat a good piece of dark chocolate is in the eveningat least half an hour after having dinner.