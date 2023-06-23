Defeat LDL cholesterol with 5 expert tricks, it’s easy and stay fit for a long time

LDL cholesterol, better known as “bad cholesterol” is responsible for health risks, but we can fight it effectively.

Having high cholesterol is an increasingly frequent condition, even in young people, and experts disseminate valuable tips to keep the population healthy.

Everyone has probably heard of “bad cholesterol” and the fact that not controlling it means facing numerous diseases. But being able to disentangle the various scientific arguments can be complicated.

In this article we briefly explain that what is LDL cholesterol and we report a few expert advice to combat itin an easy way and with indications that we can all follow.

What is LDL cholesterol and why we need to keep it under control

LDL cholesterol is nothing more than a lipoprotein naturally present in the body, and which, among other things, plays a very important role. However, if we accumulate too much of it, it can be the cause of damage to the cardiovascular system and trigger disease.

Pay attention to the difference between LDL cholesterol and HDL cholesterol

The plaques that prevent proper blood flowin fact, they are responsible for angina pectoris and also for serious and often fatal events such as stroke from stroke.

Obviously, simplifying the subject only serves to raise awareness of the problems inherent in too high levels of cholesterol. In case of doubt it is always good to rely on your doctorwho will eventually prescribe tests to make a precise diagnosis.

Someone general rulesBut, they can all help prevent the onset of atherosclerosis keeping cholesterol levels under control. Here are expert advice.

LDL cholesterol, fight it in 5 moves

Having a plan to manage your cholesterol is a great strategy for decreasing your risk of cardiovascular disease. We can all do it, by following a few simple rules.

The first point concerns nutrition. By changing our diet we can do a lot to fight “bad cholesterol”. More specifically we should:

Reduce your intake of saturated fat as much as possible: these are found in red meat, butter and cheeses but also and above all in industrial foods. When you go shopping, therefore, it is better to limit the purchase of refined and super-processed foods of any kind. Choose healthy fats: fats are essential for the well-being of the body, and should not be demonized but known how to choose; yes therefore to extra virgin olive oil, and also to the consumption of avocados, seeds and some types of dried fruit such as walnuts. Increase your fiber intake: servings of seasonal fruit and vegetables, as well as legumes and whole grains, must never be missing at the table.

The second step that allows us to fight LDL cholesterol is to increase its “antagonist”, i.e. HDL cholesterol (the “good” one); to do so, the experts explain to us that it is enough do regular physical activityand generally at least half an hour of movement a day.

The third tip is to take a look at the scale: maintaining normal body weightIn fact, it helps manage blood cholesterol levels. If you observe the first two points, physical fitness is a natural consequence and often you don’t even need to go on a diet.

Finally, the fourth and fifth points concern two substances that must be avoided, namely smoking and alcohol. Both are enemies of health regardless, and play an active role in the damage caused by cholesterol, even contributing to the increase of the LDL type.

With a few tricks and without making sacrificesso we can to adopt one healthy lifestyle which limits the onset of problems related to LDL cholesterol.

(the information in this article is for informational purposes only and concerns scientific studies or publications in medical journals. Therefore, they do not replace the consultation of a doctor or specialist, and should not be considered for formulating treatments or diagnoses)

