Degree in Nursing, still places available in Aosta – Medicine

There are still places available for the three-year degree course in nursing at the Aosta site, at the “former maternity hospital”, in via Saint Martin de Corléans 248. This was communicated by the Valle d’Aosta Local Health Authority, underlining that to date there are 21 students pre-enrolled out of the 30 places available with the School of Medicine of the University of Turin for the 2023/2024 academic year.


There is still time until 3 pm on 21 August to register for the national test of the health professions. For those who want to study at the Aosta campus, it is simply necessary to enter it as a first choice (out of the three to be opted for).


“The opportunity to study Nursing in the Valley, open to residents in the Valley and not, is the result of a memorandum of understanding – it is explained in a note – renewed every 3 years, between the Autonomous Region of Valle d’Aosta, the University of Turin and Usl.


The goal is to strengthen the health personnel of the Regional Health Service on the basis of a planning of needs updated every year”.


To access the first year, candidates will have to take a national admission test scheduled for 14 September in Turin. The pre-registration procedure is only online by accessing the portal www.unito.it.


The requirements for admission to the degree course are a high school diploma and passing the test. There is no French language assessment test.

