Dengue Virus Outbreak in Italy: Two More Autochthonous Cases Registered

Dengue Outbreak in Italy: Eight Cases Reported in Lombardy

Dengue fever, commonly known as the bone-breaking fever, has made its way to Italy. Two more autochthonous cases of the virus were recently reported in Castiglione d’Adda, a town in the Lodi area of Lombardy. With these new cases, the total number of individuals affected by the disease in the region has risen to eight.

To combat the spread of the virus, health authorities have initiated a screening program that will continue throughout the upcoming week. The Ats MilanoCittà Metropolitana, responsible for overseeing the tests, will evaluate the results obtained thus far.

The Ats has noted that all eight individuals who tested positive for the antibody test had experienced non-serious symptoms of the disease. They are all residents of Castiglione d’Adda. The Ats also reiterated the importance of taking precautionary measures to limit the proliferation of mosquitoes, the carriers of the Dengue virus.

Residents are advised to cover all containers used to collect rainwater from irrigation, such as tanks, buckets, watering cans, bins, and basins, with airtight lids, plastic sheets, or mosquito nets. It is essential to keep manholes and wells clean by applying mosquito nets to prevent the laying of eggs and treating them with larvicidal products every 15 days. Furthermore, individuals are urged to ensure that gutters are clean and unblocked.

In an effort to prevent mosquito breeding, cemeteries are being encouraged to introduce larvicide in vases with fresh flowers or replace them with dried or plastic flowers. It is also important to avoid stagnant water in saucers and to change the water in them daily. Additionally, water troughs for animals should be meticulously cleaned.

These preventive measures are crucial to halt the further transmission of the Dengue virus. Authorities, alongside healthcare professionals, continue to monitor the situation closely, aiming to contain the outbreak and protect the health and well-being of all residents in Lombardy.

