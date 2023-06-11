Depression in adolescents – Microbiology Italy

Depression is a significant problem that can affect people of all ages, including teenagers. Depression is estimated to affect around 11% of young people worldwide. This leads to difficulties in the academic path, the adoption of risky and self-harming behaviors, as well as many cases of suicide. In this article, we will explore the importance of understanding depression in adolescence, the symptoms, causes and treatment options for this condition

Symptoms and signs

Recognizing the symptoms of depression in adolescents is critical for proper identification and intervention. Here are some common signs of depression in teenagers:

Persistent sadness : Feelings of sadness and anguish that persist for a long time, getting in the way of normal daily activities.

: Feelings of sadness and anguish that persist for a long time, getting in the way of normal daily activities. Loss of interest : Loss of interest or pleasure in activities you usually find rewarding and lack of enthusiasm and motivation.

: Loss of interest or pleasure in activities you usually find rewarding and lack of enthusiasm and motivation. Isolation: detachment from relatives and friends, total or partial (excessive selection of who to hang out with).

detachment from relatives and friends, total or partial (excessive selection of who to hang out with). Changes in appetite : Significant increase or decrease in appetite and eating behaviors.

: Significant increase or decrease in appetite and eating behaviors. Sleep disorders : Difficulty sleeping or excessive sleepiness during the day.

: Difficulty sleeping or excessive sleepiness during the day. Low self-esteem : Feelings of inadequacy, low self-esteem, or a sense of being a burden to others.

: Feelings of inadequacy, low self-esteem, or a sense of being a burden to others. Irritability : Being easily irritable, angry or agitated for no apparent reason.

: Being easily irritable, angry or agitated for no apparent reason. Feelings of guilt and failure

Suicidal thoughts

It is important to underline that when we talk about depression we don’t mean being in a downcast or demoralized mood, i.e. moods that can resolve even within a few weeks, when the unleashed event improves. In the case of depression, one tends to feel worthlessness and self-hatred, and it is an ongoing state of mind, often leading to suicidal thoughts (which does not happen when one is temporarily unhappy). However, prolonged stress and an ongoing sense of demoralization and regret can lead to depression.

Causes of depression in adolescents

The causes of depression in adolescents are somewhat the same as those that cause depression in adults. A combination of biological, environmental and psychological factors can lead to this pathology. Some of the factors that can contribute to the onset of depression include:

genetic factors : A genetic predisposition may increase the risk of developing depression in adolescents.

: A genetic predisposition may increase the risk of developing depression in adolescents. Neurochemical dysfunctions : Alterations in brain chemistry, such as low levels of serotonin, may be involved in the onset of depression.

: Alterations in brain chemistry, such as low levels of serotonin, may be involved in the onset of depression. Stressful events : Events such as the loss of a loved one, parental divorce, bullying or abuse can increase the risk of depression in adolescents.

: Events such as the loss of a loved one, parental divorce, bullying or abuse can increase the risk of depression in adolescents. Environmental factors: A conflicted family environment, school problems or lack of social support can affect the mental health of adolescents.

Treatment and support for depression in adolescents

Depression in adolescents can be successfully treated through a combination of interventions. Here are some treatment and support options:

Psychological therapy: Cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) is often used to help adolescents identify and change negative thought patterns.

Family support : Involving the family in the treatment process can help create an environment of support and understanding for the adolescent.

: Involving the family in the treatment process can help create an environment of support and understanding for the adolescent. Pharmacotherapy : In some cases, your doctor may prescribe antidepressant medications to help manage the symptoms of depression.

: In some cases, your doctor may prescribe antidepressant medications to help manage the symptoms of depression. Social support: Fostering a positive social support network, including friends, family, or support groups, can be of great help to adolescents with depression.

Conclusions

Depression in adolescents is a serious, but treatable condition that requires proper attention and support. Recognizing symptoms early, seeking professional help, and creating a supportive environment are crucial steps in coping with depression in adolescents.

