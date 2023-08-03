New prostate cancer magazine picks up men directly in the waiting room / Free …

Bayer Vital GmbH

Leverkusen (ots)

Being diagnosed with prostate cancer can be an enormous challenge for those affected. The finding triggers a variety of emotions, from fear and insecurity to repression, being overwhelmed or despair. In addition, patients have to deal with unfamiliar medical terms, tests and values ​​and make many decisions regarding their therapy. Questions inevitably arise. The new valuable ER magazine for men with prostate cancer and their relatives provides answers to questions about therapy, exercise and nutrition. With practical tips, interesting interview partners and inspiring stories, it should not only offer prostate cancer patients added value in their struggle with the diagnosis, but also give them hope.

Use time in the waiting room perfectly with the valuable ER magazine

As part of the “wertvollER” digital awareness campaign, Bayer Vital supports those affected in every phase of their disease in understanding prostate cancer, increasing their well-being and improving their own quality of life. This summer, the content will also be available to patients and relatives in printed form. The first issue of the “wertvollER Magazin” is now available in the waiting rooms of urological practices, can be ordered free of charge on the website or read digitally directly.

Clever services and valuable support for patients and their families

The first issue of the magazine is peppered with many services for those affected. For example, it offers a tear-off checklist for the doctor’s consultation. Uncertainty and excitement can make communication difficult, especially in dialogue with the treating urologist. It is therefore advisable to be accompanied by a person from the immediate vicinity who can support the conversation. In addition, patients should make a note of all their questions and concerns in advance so that they don’t forget anything during the consultation with the doctor. Patients can use the checklist to write down individual questions, symptoms or additional information and thus start the consultation well prepared. The checklist not only serves as a useful guide at home to prepare for the doctor’s appointment, but can also be worth a look in the waiting room to recall the important points of the meeting.

Anyone who is about to make a treatment decision will find an overview of the various stages of prostate cancer and treatment options in the magazine, as well as a classification by a urologist.

Summer edition motivates leisure activities for a better quality of life

In addition to medical knowledge, the first issue this summer contains many service tips for patients to actively shape and enjoy the warm season. Because summer means spending a lot of time outdoors, going on excursions and socializing with family and friends. This undoubtedly includes culinary delights. That’s why the first issue of the magazine offers barbecue tips specially tailored to cancer patients, as well as delicious recipes for the barbecue buffet.

More “valuableER” formats for patients and relatives

“wertvollER – A magazine for men with prostate cancer” can be read and ordered free of charge in the service and advice portal of the campaign “wertvollER” – Living well despite advancing prostate cancer” at www.wertvoll-er.de. Prostate cancer patients and their families can find information there extensive information as well as other supporting formats, eg the video magazine valuable TV and the free newsletter.The accompanying Facebook page also enables an exchange with other affected people.

Original content from: Bayer Vital GmbH, transmitted by news aktuell

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

