depressive symptoms in 40% of patients in the acute phase of the disease

Former Italian Footballer Roberto Scarnecchia Nearly Dies of Heart Attack

Tuesday 12 December 2023

Former footballer for Italian clubs Rome, Naples and Milan in the 70s, Roberto Scarnecchia, recently had a near-death experience when he suffered a sudden myocardial infarction. The 70-year-old, who had a successful football career, attributed the heart attack to stress, highlighting the association between stress, depression, and coronary heart disease.

The link between psycho-social factors and heart disease has been well-established, and studies have shown the significant role that this relationship plays, especially among women. It is a well-documented fact that stress and depression can significantly increase the risk of coronary heart disease.

Scarnecchia’s experience serves as a sobering reminder of the importance of managing stress and mental well-being, not just for athletes, but for everyone. It is essential to prioritize mental health and adopt healthy coping mechanisms to reduce the risk of heart disease and other related health issues.

As the world continues to grapple with the impact of stress on overall health, it is crucial for individuals to seek support and adopt a holistic approach to managing their well-being. Hopefully, Scarnecchia’s experience will serve as a wake-up call for many to prioritize mental health as part of their overall health and wellness journey.

