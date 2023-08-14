Dermapen: how the microneedling pen improves the skin

Microneedling How the Dermapen is supposed to ensure better skin – for acne scars and wrinkles



The dermapen is an aid used in microneedling to refine the complexion and tighten the skin. And now you can do that at home too. But what should you consider when using it?

Creams from the drugstore are usually not enough to reduce wrinkles, scars or even pigment spots on the skin. But is there a way to get rid of them without going to the salon or doctor? In fact, the microneedling method promises that it can be used to tackle skin problems. With a Dermapen or a derma roller alone at home. But how exactly does it work? And what should you pay attention to?

First of all, it should be clarified what microneedling actually is: With this method small and fine needles used to stimulate the renewal and regeneration of skin cells and thereby combat skin problems such as acne scars, because you can reach deeper layers of the skin. The method should also work for pigment disorders or wrinkles. Microneedling is therefore a non-surgical procedure that is one of the minimally invasive procedures in aesthetic dermatology and cosmetics. Microdermabrasion is also one of these procedures.

How exactly does microneedling work?



The needles that are used in microneedling with the help of a dermapen or dermaroller usually penetrate the skin about 0.1 to two millimeters deep. By moving in different directions – either on the face or on the body – they irritate the top layer of skin, the epidermis. The resulting fine wounds ensure that various messenger substances and growth factors are released in the skin. These stimulate wound healing. And have the effect of one firmer and refined skin with an increased own hyaluronic, elastin and collagen production.

While the microneedling procedure was previously only offered in specialist practices, the treatment is now also available in many beauty salons – and is even possible at home. Of course, this saves money and you can use it flexibly. But first you should know what you want to buy:

Dermaroller: It is used for larger areas such as stretch marks or scars, mostly on the legs or stomach. Some sets also have smaller rollers for the face.

Dermapen can do that



The Dermapen is also known as a microneedling pen and is a vibrating pen, from the tip of which the needles come. Most home models allow you to adjust the needle depth to your liking. However, it is recommended to use a maximum depth of 1.5 millimeters when using microneedling yourself. While deeper settings can be more effective, they are better left to experts, as they are of course more dangerous and can lead to injury if used incorrectly.

The microneedling treatment with the Dermapen should be done three to four times a week carry out. After three to six months of regular use, the first results should usually be visible: reduced wrinkles, visibly fewer pigment spots or reduced impurities, for example.

Tips for microneedling with Dermapen



The best way to proceed if you want to improve your skin with the Dermapen is as follows:

Clean the skin carefully before use. Clean or disinfect the dermapen thoroughly. Insert the needles straight into the skin and move the pen at least ten times vertically, ten times horizontally and ten times diagonally over the relevant area. After the application, use a soothing main care product, a serum or a rich (cloth) mask, and extra care if necessary. Clean the dermapen well and change the needle. Give the skin rest until the next application.

More tips



Before you dare to do microneedling with the Dermapen yourself, you should check whether your own skin is even suitable for such a method. One Skin analysis and consultation with the dermatologist can definitely be useful in advance if you are unsure. The following also applies: Anyone suffering from wounds, eczema, cold sores, psoriasis or active acne must do without microneedling. If you also have very dry or sensitive skin, you should use a setting that is not so deep and check a part of the skin beforehand to see whether the skin tolerates the application. If in doubt, always speak to your doctor or dermatologist beforehand. If you are very sensitive to pain, you can use an anesthetic cream before the treatment.

