Game developer Bungie recently Destiny 2 Showcasing the debut of the upcoming Lightfall expansion in February 2023, and confirming that the Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack will be available.

The Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack will offer a special dungeon and a unique set of weapons and armor, a great way to attract new players Destiny 2 And its future expansion has been confirmed on the Epic Games Store. The pack includes a collection of armor accessories, a bizarre sparrow, and – most importantly – a questline that unlocks the wildly popular bizarre rocket launcher Gjallarhorn.

Destiny 2 Season 18 has just started, and it offers players a ton of new content.Plunder season is a great reason for new and returning players to jump in Destiny 2, even if it’s been a while. It’s always a good idea to work on getting your power levels up to the max cap so you can be ready for the next build.

Now you need to get the Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack for free so you can get the fabulous Gjallarhorn. We’ve got all the info you need to collect the goodies and raid the questline that will take you to the rocket launcher of your dreams.

Destiny 2 Guardian and House of Light Fallen are exploring an area. During Destiny 2 Season 18, you can get a free Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack.

How to get free Destiny 2 30th Anniversary Pack

To get the Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack, the first thing you need to do is install the Epic Games Launcher. If you don’t have an Epic Games account, be sure to create one first.Once done, open the launcher and Destiny 2, then download and install it and it will be added to your collection. If you want to qualify for the Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack, you must download the game, but if you download the game and add it to your collection, you can save it in your library.

With this pack all you will get is the original Destiny 2 base game. You will have to purchase additional Shadowkeep, Beyond Light and Witch Queen expansions separately. You’ll also need to purchase the upcoming Lightfall expansion pack, if that’s on your gaming radar.

Log in to the game to receive the 30th Anniversary Pack. But act fast as it’s only available for a week. The pack is only available on the Epic Games Store, so if you’re playing on Xbox, PlayStation, Steam or Stadia, you won’t be able to participate.

Destiny 2 Currently available on Xbox, PlayStation, Steam, PC (via the Epic Games Store) and Stadia.

