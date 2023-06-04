Prepare elderflower jelly: recipe to try

Jelly is one of the best ways we can think of to preserve the distinctively delicate, sweet and floral flavor of elderflower, and one often has a surplus of elderflower in the garden in early June. That’s one of the reasons they make jelly out of them. This easy jelly recipe can be made into a chilled jelly that will keep for a few weeks – find out how to make elderflower jelly below!
Elderflower jelly recipe
Elderflower jelly is used in a variety of ways, but the favorite way to make it is to sprinkle a generous dollop on warm pancakes, on French toast, or on a muffin just out of the oven. A beautiful ray of sunshine on a cloudy day, this jelly is also a wonderful and unique gift for relatives and friends.
Ingredients
- 2 to 4 cups elderflowers, de-stemmed
- 1 liter of water
- 2 tablespoons lemon juice
- 350-400g of sugar
- 50 g of pectin
Prepare elderflower jelly
- Carefully separate the elderflowers from the stems, making sure to get rid of any green parts of the plant as you do so. Then put the flowers in a heat-resistant container, pour 1 liter of boiling water over them and let the tea steep for about 10 minutes.
- Using a fine-mesh strainer, carefully filter the elderflower tea into a saucepan. Then bring the elderflower infusion to a boil, add the lemon juice to the mixture and stir.
- Add the pectin and stir the mixture to dissolve. After boiling the liquid for a minute and removing it from the heat, stir in the sugar with a whisk. Since the jelly will not set if the pectin and sugar are added at the same time, be sure to add the pectin and sugar one minute apart. Bring the mixture back to a boil and continue cooking for a minute.
- Pour the elderflower mixture into jars, leaving about 6-7mm of space. If preserving the elderflower jelly, cover the jars with lids until finger tight, then place in a hot water bath. The pickling process should take 10 minutes. If you don’t want to preserve the elderflower jelly, you should only cover the jars with lids and let the jelly cool at room temperature. It can be kept in the refrigerator for up to a month and in the freezer for up to six months.