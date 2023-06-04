Prepare elderflower jelly: recipe to try

Jelly is one of the best ways we can think of to preserve the distinctively delicate, sweet and floral flavor of elderflower, and one often has a surplus of elderflower in the garden in early June. That’s one of the reasons they make jelly out of them. This easy jelly recipe can be made into a chilled jelly that will keep for a few weeks – find out how to make elderflower jelly below!

Elderflower jelly recipe

Elderflower jelly is used in a variety of ways, but the favorite way to make it is to sprinkle a generous dollop on warm pancakes, on French toast, or on a muffin just out of the oven. A beautiful ray of sunshine on a cloudy day, this jelly is also a wonderful and unique gift for relatives and friends.

Ingredients

2 to 4 cups elderflowers, de-stemmed

1 liter of water

2 tablespoons lemon juice

350-400g of sugar

50 g of pectin

Prepare elderflower jelly