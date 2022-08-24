At the Gamescom 2022 opening meeting today (24th), Quantic Dream, the developer of “Detroit: Become Human”, released their latest masterpiece “Under The Waves”, and released the game trailer simultaneously. Scheduled to launch in 2023.

“Deep Under the Sea” continues Quantic Dream’s specialty as a narrative adventure game genre. The game describes a professional diver named Stan in the 1970s. It just happened to be his place of independence. In the end, he will face a difficult choice in life, whether to be lost in the deep sea forever, or to break free from the cage of his soul and return to the sea to continue his life.

As a diver, players will experience a poetic and cinematic underwater adventure, driving a submarine through the abyss, swimming through caves, ruins and underwater factories, and encountering beautiful marine life. During the process, search for backstory clips, available collectibles, etc., and crafting equipment can also help Stan to explore further.

The official said that “Deep Under the Sea” is a game that pays tribute to the ocean. It hopes to go deep into the ocean with players and experience thought-provoking stories through Stan’s perspective. From the magnetic narration in the game trailer, you can feel the deep-rooted atmosphere; just like Quantic Dream’s predecessor “Detroit: Become Human”, in addition to the gameplay, it also explores different aspects of human personality.

“Deep Under the Sea” is scheduled to be launched on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and computer platforms in 2023. It supports traditional Chinese. Interested players may wish to keep an eye on it.