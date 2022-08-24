Home Health “Detroit: Become Human” team’s new masterpiece “Deep Under the Sea” openly plays a diver to experience an adventure full of poetic cinematic sense | Game Corner | Digital
Health

“Detroit: Become Human” team’s new masterpiece “Deep Under the Sea” openly plays a diver to experience an adventure full of poetic cinematic sense | Game Corner | Digital

by admin
“Detroit: Become Human” team’s new masterpiece “Deep Under the Sea” openly plays a diver to experience an adventure full of poetic cinematic sense | Game Corner | Digital

At the Gamescom 2022 opening meeting today (24th), Quantic Dream, the developer of “Detroit: Become Human”, released their latest masterpiece “Under The Waves”, and released the game trailer simultaneously. Scheduled to launch in 2023.

圖 / Quantic Dream

“Deep Under the Sea” continues Quantic Dream’s specialty as a narrative adventure game genre. The game describes a professional diver named Stan in the 1970s. It just happened to be his place of independence. In the end, he will face a difficult choice in life, whether to be lost in the deep sea forever, or to break free from the cage of his soul and return to the sea to continue his life.

圖 / Quantic Dream
圖 / Quantic Dream

圖 / Quantic Dream
圖 / Quantic Dream

As a diver, players will experience a poetic and cinematic underwater adventure, driving a submarine through the abyss, swimming through caves, ruins and underwater factories, and encountering beautiful marine life. During the process, search for backstory clips, available collectibles, etc., and crafting equipment can also help Stan to explore further.

圖 / Quantic Dream
圖 / Quantic Dream

The official said that “Deep Under the Sea” is a game that pays tribute to the ocean. It hopes to go deep into the ocean with players and experience thought-provoking stories through Stan’s perspective. From the magnetic narration in the game trailer, you can feel the deep-rooted atmosphere; just like Quantic Dream’s predecessor “Detroit: Become Human”, in addition to the gameplay, it also explores different aspects of human personality.

“Deep Under the Sea” is scheduled to be launched on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and computer platforms in 2023. It supports traditional Chinese. Interested players may wish to keep an eye on it.

See also  Tumors, the oncologist: "With Covid, more teleconsultation and medicines at home"

news more-news context-box article-section”>

The new sci-fi thriller “Scarred” real machine screen exposure operation female scientist explodes alien creatures to solve the mystery

Gamescom 2022, Europe’s largest video game show, starts today (24th), bringing many exciting new games in the opening premiere, and a new story from “Scars Above” (provisional translation, Scars Above) produced by Mad Head Games

“Parasite” blows the Korean wind! Netflix’s Korean live-action drama “Dead Train” to be directed by Yeon Sang-ho

Cartoonist Iwaaki Jun’s best-selling work “Parasite” decided to produce a Netflix live-action drama “Parasite -The Grey-” set in South Korea, directed by “Dead Train” Yeon Sang-ho. “Parasite” describes the invasion of the earth by spore larvae that can parasitize the human brain, causing human beings

Spray mummies with curses! ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ New PV Reveals Dark Magical Choices Deep into Slytherin’s Dark Side

The open-world adventure “Hogwarts Legacy” (Hogwarts Legacy), developed by Ivy Lanqi Software and published by Warner Bros. Entertainment‘s port key game, announced the latest PV on the opening night of Gamescom 2022 in the early morning of today (24th), following the previous delay to

LOL/Reddit hot discussion: It has been five years without a tank hero… Net: Does anyone remember Rui’er?

“League of Legends” has launched more than 100 heroes, which are officially divided into assassins, tanks, shooters, assistants, fighters, mages and other positions according to their character characteristics, to help players find their own heroes.A player shared in the Reddit forum that yesterday (23) was the launch of Er’er five

Duel! “Yuan Shen” thousand-year-old new corner “Candice” spawned the reincarnation of Yu-Gi-Oh fans because of the glamorous Isis Sumeru?

Mihayou open world multi-platform action RPG “Genshin Impact” released a new version preview at Gamescom 2022 Cologne Video Game Show today (24th), and the Xumi area will be launched simultaneously.In addition to being able to enjoy the new version, the new character “Candice”, which has been released without warning recently, has

“Detroit: Become Human” team’s new masterpiece “Deep Sea” openly plays a diver to experience a poetic and cinematic adventure

At the Gamescom 2022 opening ceremony today (24th), Quantic Dream, the developer of “Detroit: Become Human”, released their latest masterpiece “Under The Waves”, and released the game trailer simultaneously.

common leave a message

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy