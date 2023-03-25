Deutsche Bank, again under the negative focus of the market, is a group with several similarities but many differences with CreditSuisse and which, in recent years, despite a long series of scandals and difficulties, has managed to get back on top each time. Drawing a parallel is thus an exercise full of assonances but also of misunderstandings. The group, founded in 1869, has in fact experienced a long series of legal and reputational problems, scandals and changes at the top over the last 10 years where it has burned billions of euros and lost a third of its assets. It also includes large shareholders in the Persian Gulf such as Credit Suisse, the Saudis there, here the Qataris who have 6.5% as top shareholders, ahead of Black Rock (5.23%) and other institutional investors such as Hudson (3.1%).

