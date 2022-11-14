Cases of diabetes are increasing in Italy but good news has also arrived, by doing this activity twice a week you will be able to regulate your blood sugar

Studies on the Diabetesa complicated pathology that finds more and more foot above all due to the sedentary lifestyle. For prevention but also even for the treatment in some cases, it is already evident how some activities help to favor the regression of the pathology, in fact the latest study has shown how to obtain benefits it is enough to perform this mantra twice a weektruly incredible news.

I pass fast 150 minutes a week, do it now to prevent Diabetes!

It is now clear how the active lifestyle is our best ally and above all for what concerns the regulation of blood sugar more and more doctors go to the real before resorting to the use of drugs “Prescription of movement”the latest study however revealed that very little effort will be enoughhowever, the important thing is to do it properly.

The research was published in the journal “Diabetology” dal professor Pierpaolo De Feo and revealed how, to lower blood sugar and prevent the onset of diabetes, it is enough walking at a fast pace for at least 150 minutes a weekhowever, is not the only system.

In fact, the study emerged as also taking the stairs helps a lot for patients with diabetes, a daily choice that is often avoided but which from now on will have to be taken into consideration. Just wait for the elevator, it will be good to think about health and accept the small effort for a more peaceful future.