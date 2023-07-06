Diabetic macular edema: lasting improvements with new treatment

Home

Medicine

The researchers are excited by the results, believing aflibercept 8 mg could help reduce the burden of disease for many patients.

New two-year (96-week) results from the pivotal Photon trial demonstrate that aflibercept 8 mg offers lasting improvements for patients with diabetic macular edema (Dme), a condition that can lead to vision loss and blindness. The trial compared aflibercept 8 mg with an injection interval extended up to approximately 6 months versus the current standard of care aflibercept 2 mg with fixed intervals of 8 weeks.

The two-year results show that 89% of patients treated with aflibercept 8 mg maintained an interval between injections of 12 weeks or more, compared with 93% after one year. A substantial number of patients achieved treatment intervals longer than 16 weeks, with 43% achieving intervals of at least 20 weeks and 27% achieving 24 weeks. Additionally, 83 percent of patients who had a 16-week treatment interval at study entry maintained intervals of at least 16 weeks for two years.

These results mean that patients treated with aflibercept 8 mg received fewer intravitreal injections than those treated with aflibercept 2 mg (7.8 injections versus 13.8 injections over the two-year period). However, extended treatment intervals with aflibercept 8 mg resulted in lasting visual improvements and similar safety to aflibercept 2 mg.

The researchers are excited by the results, believing that aflibercept 8 mg could help reduce the burden of disease for many patients, while improving adherence and overall patient outcomes. Diabetic macular edema is a leading cause of vision loss, and Bayer is committed to supporting patients by offering extended treatment intervals to relieve symptoms of the disease.

Two-year data from the Pulsar Study, evaluating 8 mg aflibercept in the treatment of age-associated choroidal neovascularization (nAMD), will be available in the second half of 2023.

Cushing’s syndrome: a new drug allows you to avoid surgery

Syncytial virus in children: new strategies needed according to experts

Chronic kidney disease: the support of the hospital pharmacist

Beta-thalassemia: the current scenario in Italy

Psoriatic arthritis: treatment aims at therapeutic customization

Kleefstra syndrome: the first Italian research project started

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

