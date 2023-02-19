Blizzard announced at IGN Fan Fest 2023 le date dell’open beta Of Diablo 4, which will take place from March 24 to 26, with early access from March 17 to 19 for those who pre-ordered the game. The reveal took place in the context of a new, spectacular cinematic trailer.

There were rather persistent rumors that the Diablo 4 open beta dates would be announced at the IGN Fan Fest 2023, and apparently it was all true: within a few weeks we will finally be able to get our hands on the new chapter of the famous series.

Diablo 4 game director Joe Shely explained to IGN’s microphones that it will be possible keep progress made during the beta phase, carrying them from one weekend to the next, but then these saves will be reset before the official launch.

However, the test phase will have no time limitations and users will be able to reach level 25 through the entire prologue and the first act of the campaign, including all the side missions that we will also find in the final version.