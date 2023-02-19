The famous economist Huang Da, the former president of Renmin University of China, died at the age of 98

CCTV news client news reporter learned from Renmin University of China that he is an outstanding member of the Communist Party of China, an outstanding educator, a famous economist, the former president of Renmin University of China, the main founder of new China‘s financial discipline, and a member of the Finance and Economics Committee of the Eighth National People’s Congress. Convener of Economics of the 3rd Disciplinary Appraisal Group of the Academic Degrees Committee of the State Council, Convener of Applied Economics of the 4th Disciplinary Appraisal Group, Consultant of the Social Science Committee of the Ministry of Education, Honorary President of the China Society for Finance and Banking, Member of the 1st Monetary Policy Committee of the People’s Bank of China Comrade Huang Da, honorary director of the School Affairs Committee of Renmin University of China and honorary first-class professor, died of illness in Beijing at 8:10 on February 18, 2023 at the age of 98.

Comrade Huang Da was born in Tianjin on February 22, 1925. He joined the Communist Party of China in December 1946. In 1981, he became the first batch of doctoral supervisors majoring in economics in my country. In 2009, he was hired as the first batch of first-level professors at Renmin University of China. He retired from Renmin University of China in 2020.

When Comrade Huang Da served as the vice president of Renmin University of China in the 1980s, he organized the compilation of the “Renmin University of China Series”, and launched a number of leading high-level scientific works and core textbooks. Establish the “Wu Yuzhang Prize Fund Committee” to explore the evaluation mechanism in the field of humanities and social sciences in China.

Comrade Huang Da is the main pioneer of financial education in New China. In order to realize the wish of Chinese teachers to “tell Chinese financial stories on the podium of Chinese universities”, he continues to compile teaching materials with “Chinese taste”. In 1957, he presided over the compilation of Currency Circulation and Credit in Capitalist Countries, which was the first finance textbook compiled by the Chinese after the founding of New China. “Socialist Fiscal and Financial Problems” compiled in the 1980s, “Money and Banking” compiled in the 1990s, and “Finance” in the new century have all become the first choice textbooks for students majoring in economics and finance in colleges and universities across the country in various historical periods. Among them, “Finance” has issued more than 2 million copies.

Comrade Huang Da is a systematic demonstrator of the theoretical system of comprehensive balance of finance and credit in New China. He wrote “Introduction to the Comprehensive Balance of Fiscal Credit” and other treatises, which systematically expounded the basic connotation of currency circulation and market supply and demand balance, the relationship between credit revenue and expenditure and fiscal revenue and expenditure, and proposed that correctly solving the contradiction between supply and demand of construction funds is the key to realizing financial The important assertion that the key to the comprehensive balance of credit marks the establishment of the theory of comprehensive balance of finance and credit, and has laid the foundation for China‘s macroeconomic equilibrium theory. The “Comprehensive Balance Theory of Fiscal Credit” thus constructed adds Chinese experience to the development of macroeconomics, and at the same time establishes the basic framework of China‘s macro balance theory, which has been widely praised by the academic circles.

