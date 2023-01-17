Home Health Diary of an autistic boy: Federico: “What we talk about when we talk about inclusion”
Health

Diary of an autistic boy: Federico: “What we talk about when we talk about inclusion”

by admin
Diary of an autistic boy: Federico: “What we talk about when we talk about inclusion”

Today there is a lot of talk about inclusion and many repeat that society should be more inclusive and that no one should be excluded because of its limits or diversity. However, it is surprising to note that this debate is entirely within the self-proclaimed normals and that none of them comes to ask us who are different, for example me with autism, if I feel included or possibly what is missing to achieve my full inclusion.

It seems

See also  The new side effect of Covid and Omicron that makes us 'die more', here is the situation worldwide

You may also like

World Pizza Day: the nutritionist’s recipe for the...

The crisis of the health system and the...

What is baking soda good for? Here is...

The triplendemic of children, what it is and...

Is eating steak bad for you? Here’s what...

Medicine at Unical, in Catanzaro city council open...

trends in face and body treatments – iO...

Boom in access to psychiatry: almost 800 more...

Here are the 4 superfoods of 2023: what...

Flight of doctors, Covid, expensive bills and few...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy