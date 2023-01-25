There is discussion about what are the daily measures not to be exceeded with regard to the intake of vitamins and caffeine, the indications.

Vitamins and caffeine found within the food supplements on the market have a measure that we should never go beyond every day.

Like anything existing in the world in the food sector, too much spoils. And when this happens, health contraindications can occur.

There is also a real regulation on the matter and the Court of Justice of the European Union has also expressed its opinion on this matter. There is also a special ruling of April 27, 2017 for which the legislators stationed in Luxembourg hestablished the following.

Since sometimes conflicts are created with what was stated at the time by the European Food Safety Authority, the EU Court of Justice has ruled that each Member State must take into consideration the most recent scientific findings on the matter to fix a maximum daily quantity of caffeine and vitamin intake.

Vitamins and caffeine, what are the recommended doses

For example, as regards Italy, the references are as follows:

vitamin D: 50 micrograms;

vitamin B12: 1000 micrograms;

and vitamin K: 189 micrograms.

All of these values ​​were lower and have seen an increase based on updated studies. However, the Ministry of Health has arranged for an increase of the same within food supplements, like caffeine.

All this has long been notified to the operators of this particular sector but not yet to the European Commission. For caffeine, the maximum amount to be taken per day is fixed at 400 mg.

It is recognized as having 75 mg there is an increase in concentration and attention. For the moment we remain anchored to these indications, as regards the products of this kind present on the Italian market.

Obviously however, when it comes to having references regarding our diet, the best thing to do is to always contact a dietician or nutritionist, without ever improvising.

Any type of existing vitamin is nothing short of essential for the proper functioning of internal processes that regulate our body. And vitamins only come with wholesome, natural foods. We should never ever take less than we need.