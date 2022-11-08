It is widely known that chocolate is very beneficial for our body, however we do not hurt to remember it, especially in view of the arrival of the most important – and gastronomically rich – festival of the year. A series of researches have essentially shown that chocolate would encourage weight and fat loss if taken in the early hours of the day, ie during breakfast. It should be noted that the chocolate that scientists exalt is that of very good quality with a very high percentage of cocoa and not the products that we often find in the supermarket at bargain prices with low concentrations of one of the oldest and most beneficial foods at our disposal. Liz Moskow, an expert on food trends, said – a few years ago now – that eating a piece of dark chocolate cake for breakfast would wake up the metabolism and make you lose weight. Photo: Shutterstock – Music: “Moose” from Bensound.com

