TOLMEZZO. The Tolmezzo firefighters intervened at 3.45 pm on Monday 7 November in via Torre Picotta, in Tolmezzo, to put out the flames that affected a warehouse in front of the prison.

According to a first reconstruction, two workers of a company were cleaning a tank of LPG, outside the Q8 dispenser and, when they used liquid nitrogen, a small explosion occurred: a flame started that went to impact on the warehouse wall, which was empty anyway.

No one was injured in the accident, only damage to the building was recorded. The Tolmezzo carabinieri were also on site for the reliefs.