Home News They clean an LPG tank, then the bang: a warehouse outside the petrol station damaged
News

They clean an LPG tank, then the bang: a warehouse outside the petrol station damaged

by admin
They clean an LPG tank, then the bang: a warehouse outside the petrol station damaged

TOLMEZZO. The Tolmezzo firefighters intervened at 3.45 pm on Monday 7 November in via Torre Picotta, in Tolmezzo, to put out the flames that affected a warehouse in front of the prison.

According to a first reconstruction, two workers of a company were cleaning a tank of LPG, outside the Q8 dispenser and, when they used liquid nitrogen, a small explosion occurred: a flame started that went to impact on the warehouse wall, which was empty anyway.

No one was injured in the accident, only damage to the building was recorded. The Tolmezzo carabinieri were also on site for the reliefs.

See also  Zhong Yuan: The CCP’s Propaganda Meetings Are Outrageous (Part 1) | Biden | Xi Jinping

You may also like

Gessica Notaro, Filippo Bologni’s proposal: “I improvised everything...

There will be less rainfall in the next...

Milan-Cortina: Andrea Varnier new CEO

Two thousand five hundred women for the Corri...

Cesena, a 7-year-old boy hit and killed by...

Police father defends his son, both of them...

The president of Ita Alfredo Altavilla resigned

The Provincial New Coronary Pneumonia Prevention and Control...

Lombardy, the Democratic Party says Moratti rejects: “There...

Mayor Dussin: “La Corri In Rosa is also...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy