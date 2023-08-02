Diletta Leotta, the secret of her perfect physical shape: here’s what she never gives up

The SportItalia journalist, despite being on the verge of her pregnancy, has a physique to envy; but what is her secret?

Instagram posts are flooded with photos of the beautiful Leotta who will soon become a mother together with the Newcastle goalkeeper, Loris Karius. Their relationship began in 2022 and in March of this year the couple gave the happy announcement. “The pregnancy was a shock, it was not foreseen”admitted the journalist in an interview with Very true. “It was Christmas Eve – explained to Silvia Toffani – and I was at my house in Catania. I took a test while on the phone with him. When I found out the outcome I couldn’t even speak. He was so happy I was speechless for a whole day. I immediately understood that my life was changing”.

Now we are running out and Diletta is delighted with that Christmas surprise that will soon lead her to meet her daughter. Despite this, it presents beautifullyshowing off breathtaking shapes evidently increased and a perfect fitness. But what is his secret?

Diletta Leotta: the secret of her physical form

Sports journalist has always been the secret dream of millions of people. Considered one of sex symbol most loved in Italy, its beauty is mostly due to the hand of mother nature, but not everyone knows that between different daily commitments, Diletta does not miss a day without take care of herself. Today has almost 31 years old, of Sicilian origins, but has been living in Milan for some time together with his future father. In the routine of him keeps some habits that allow you to stay fit.

How does Diletta Leotta always keep fit: the secret. Credits: Instagram @dilettaleotta (tantasalute.it)

In fact, for several years, between work and free time, he has been carving out time to do things fitness e Yoga, comfortably from home. Diletta does not have a personal trainer at home, but takes advantage of Buddyfit, the first fitness platform in Italy, which combines fitness, yoga and meditation. In an interview by news, she is asked how many times do you train per week: “Whenever I can, depending on the time I can carve out, I choose classes of 15/30 or a maximum of 45 minutes. The important thing for me is to do a workout during which I can have fun so as not to weigh myself too much”.

The peculiarity of training with the app is to have a targeted path feasible both at home and on vacation. In this way, he also cuts out time for meditation, regenerating the mind, which he considers closely connected to his external appearance. “Head and body train together with different paths, but both must be trained. Since I have dedicated time to meditation I am feeling better, and those who know me know it. We are often used to wanting to do a thousand things without stopping, however, sometimes, slowing down is the key to rediscovering serenity”.

