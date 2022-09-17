CASALMAGGIORE – The one that will be inaugurated at 10.30 on Saturday 1st October in the headquarters of the Play Dog Mileo dog center and dog therapy center, belonging to the Animal Eden amateur sports association, in via delle Salde 12 / A, it will be a gym where projects will be carried out with the help of animalsi – the so-called Pet Therapy – for people with disabilities or in difficult situations, providing them with individual and family support.

The public presentation will take place over a two-day event entitled “The Dog’s Day”, with free admission, including artistic competitions, activities for children, agility dogs, gatherings of breeds such as shepherds and retrievers and dog parades.

The construction of the new plant is the result of the “Abstract – For not feeling alone 3.0” project, of which Play Dog Mileo was the leader and promoter, and was made possible by a co-financing of almost 70 thousand euros from Gal Terre del Po through a specific announcement.

The prescription, design and implementation of educational-recreational interventions will be managed by the multidisciplinary team of Play Dog Mileo, formed by specific professional figures – psychologist, physiotherapist, dog operator, veterinarian – and personalized on the patient and on the pathology to be to deal. The structure will allow elderly and disabled people to stay in contact with animals, taking advantage of the beneficial effects resulting from the relationship with them.

The project was launched together with the Municipality of Casalmaggiore, the Conte Carlo Busi Foundation, the Santa Federici Social Cooperative and the Casa Giardino Community (Sons of suffering Jesus).

The aim is to improve the life of the guests in retirement homes or protected structures in general, through a series of targeted actions and experiences. The Asd Play Dog Mile was born from the ten-year experience in the field of the founding members and develops projects for people with disabilities and in difficult situations, providing individual, couple and family psychological support. It is now proven that the relationship between man and animal, affective and emotional, is able to bring not only emotional and psychological benefits, but also physical ones, such as lowering blood pressure and slowing the heartbeat. The communication between man and animal, based on a very simple, cadenced form of language, with frequent repetitions, increasing and questioning tone, produces a reassuring effect.