On the morning of Saturday 17 September in the municipalities of Sacile, Caneva and Fontanafredda there were several attempts to scam elderly people.

In particular, a woman contacted the victims by telephone and, pretending to be a relative, asked for money to be handed over to a notary to refund damages following an accident.

The carabinieri invite the population to be wary of telephone requests for money or jewelry and to immediately call 112 and report the incident