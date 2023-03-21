Long hair was yesterday! Sometimes blunt, fringed, short or a lob – the bob with all its facets is considered THE trend hairstyle for spring 2023, and with good reason. The timeless classic is constantly reinvented and always ensures an elegant and modern look. We don’t know about you, but with spring just around the corner, we’d like a little hairstyle update. And this is exactly where the new hairstyle trend comes into play. Super chic, cheeky and playful – the choppy bob with bangs is the new favorite of all fashionistas and has taken our hearts and social media by storm. What are you waiting for? Find your new favorite look below and make an appointment at the hair salon today.

What defines the choppy bob with bangs?

We’re in the mood for a change at the moment and want to combine two of the biggest hairstyle trends for 2023. When it comes to the trendy Choppy Bob hairstyle with bangs, the name says it all. Choppy comes from English and means something like “chopped off” in German. That explains pretty much everything, doesn’t it? In contrast to the classic bob, the hair is cut in different lengths and layered. The several fringes bring more dynamic into the hair and also provide an extra portion of fullness and volume. So if you are wondering which haircut for thin hair to choose, the choppy bob with bangs could be the answer.

We love these bob variations

Why We Love the Choppy Bob With Bangs? The hairstyle is super versatile and can be wonderfully adapted to absolutely any face shape and hair structure. How long or short the hairdo is depends on your own taste and style. Whether ultra-short or at shoulder height – anything you like is allowed. The fringe gives the cut a playful touch and is also ideal for concealing small forehead wrinkles and cheating away a few years. Sounds like a real win-win situation, right?

The bob with straight, full bangs

The straight, full fringe that completely covers the forehead is probably THE classic among fringe hairstyles and is celebrating a big comeback this year. The choppy bob with straight bangs looks particularly flattering on women with a narrow, elongated face. To give the look a playful touch, the ends can be slightly rounded. Regular visits to the hairdresser for trimming every 4 to 6 weeks are essential so that the trend hairstyle is shown to its best advantage.

Curtain bangs and bob

Wonderfully airy, light and casual – curtain bangs have a firm place in our hearts and are still at the top of the trend list for spring 2023. The hair is parted in the middle like a curtain and styled on the sides. The choppy bob with curtain bangs is a great hairstyle for those who don’t like it too severe and want a more airy look. Even those of you who want to slowly approach bangs can’t go wrong with curtain bangs.

Choppy Bob and Wispy Bangs

The choppy bob with bangs is clear proof that short hair is anything but monotonous and boring. Wispy bangs are another hairstyle trend from the USA that is becoming increasingly popular in this country. These are classic, straight bangs, but they are slightly thinned out and slightly longer on the sides. The fine layered cut ensures that the hair falls softly on the face, which makes for a super light and trendy look. The bob with wispy bangs is ideal for anyone who is happy with their short hairstyle but wants a little update.

Bob with baby bangs

You are not afraid of major changes and love to experiment with your hair? Then you will love the choppy bob with baby bangs! The ultra short bangs are back and looking cooler than ever. In contrast to the classic fringe, baby bangs end well above the eyebrows. The look requires a bit of courage, but it really shows off our cheekbones and makes the face look much more interesting.

The choppy bob with bangs for women over 50

Just because we’ve reached a certain age doesn’t mean we have to settle for a boring cut. The choppy bob with bangs is one of the easiest ways to bring your thin hair and look back to life. Even with a gray mane, the trend hairstyle looks really great and is a real eye-catcher.

Asymmetrical bangs

Fancy a small and subtle change? Then complement your asymmetrical bob with asymmetrical side-swept bangs! The trend hairstyle definitely catches the eye and gives the face an edgy, extremely interesting look. And the best? Since short hairstyles look best undone, styling in the morning takes less than 10 minutes.

Choppy bob with bangs: These are the most beautiful short hairstyles at a glance

The fringed bangs are trendy and make for a light look

The fringed bob provides more volume and fullness

The choppy bob with bangs is one of the most beautiful short hairstyles for thin hair

The asymmetrical bob with bangs is one of the trendiest hairstyles for women over 50

Frayed bob with blonde highlights and bangs

The trend hairstyle also looks great with side bangs

Or spice up your bob with soft highlights