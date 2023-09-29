Discovering New Cardiovascular Risk Factors: In Focus on World Heart Day

On the occasion of World Heart Day, Professor Filippo Crea, professor of Cardiology at the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart and director of the Center of Excellence for Cardiovascular Sciences, spoke to highlight the elements that increase the probability of cardiovascular diseases. He explained that in recent years, some new risk factors have been discovered which have been previously overlooked.

To raise awareness about heart health and prevention, a special event titled “Health and Prevention Days” will be organized in Rome next weekend. The event will offer free screening and activities to educate the public about cardiovascular diseases.

There are traditionally known risk factors, with eight in total. The first four factors – hypertension, high cholesterol, diabetes, and cigarette smoking -have been recognized since the 1960s. Although the population has been sensitized to these factors, the results in combating them have not always been successful. Professor Crea emphasizes that it is crucial to address these factors using all available means. However, even when these risk factors are under control, there remains a residual risk that can lead to reinfarction or stroke.

This residual risk is fueled by four newer cardiovascular risk factors that have gained attention in recent years. Professor Crea did not elaborate on these factors, leaving the readers curious about what they could be.

In conclusion, World Heart Day provides an opportunity to bring attention to the importance of heart health and prevention. Professor Filippo Crea’s insights shed light on both traditional and newer risk factors for cardiovascular diseases. The upcoming “Health and Prevention Days” event in Rome aims to further educate the public, provide free screenings, and raise awareness about the significance of maintaining a healthy heart.