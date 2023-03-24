As in any sport, nutrition is essential to make the most of it. Here are some useful tips for the activity of the moment: padel.

Padel is undoubtedly one of the trends of the moment. Many are trying their hand at this sport and fields proliferate in all cities. But if you suck and lose every game, it might not be your fault. But about your diet. Change your diet and you could become a champion!

As mentioned, the fell it is the fashion of the moment. Almost everyone has played it at least once. Also driven by the fact that many VIPs are fans of this sport. Above all, we can only mention Bobo Vieri and Francesco Totti. And we know how much the spirit of emulation counts these days…

Do you think that it has been a recognized sport since 1991. But only in the last few years has it had a real boom. It’s about a tennis-related activities, given that it is played with the same ball, albeit with smaller rackets. It is played in pairs in a rectangular field enclosed by walls on four sides. Except for the entrance doors on both sides.

In general, we can define it easier than tennis, but you need control of the shots and rebounds on the banks. So, don’t get discouraged if you haven’t managed to win a single game yet. It takes time. And, perhaps, a different diet. Here’s which one.

Nutrition to play padel better

Easier, perhaps. But no less tiring for this. To be successful, therefore, you need a lot of training. And, therefore, it is necessary to employ large doses of energy. Therefore, it is essential for this feed well.

Experts advise to take fruit and carbohydrates before matches. To have a good dose of energy and lucidity in reserve. Then, during the match, a bit like we see professional tennis players do, it’s useful eat bananas and drink some energy drinks.

In general, nutritionists, while not providing a specific diet to be in top shape during a padel match, still recommend keeping blood sugar levels high. In tennis, for example, a champion like Novak Djiokovic eats a date every half hour or so. But it can be compensated, perhaps with a teaspoon of honey every now and again. And obviously, drink a lot of water. Without sugar and dehydrated, you risk not being careful enough in following the movements of the ball and your opponents. And, in this way, we risk missing the decisive point…

