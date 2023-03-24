health.udn.com/html/etu-er.html?201808150934″ class=”m1″>

2023-03-24 13:01 Game Corner Ajay

圖 / Capcom

“Evil Castle 4 Remake” is officially launched today (March 24). The game is full of ingenuity and complete content, and has wonwidely acclaimed; However, in fact, the developer CAPCOM still has a few places, and has not completely copied the design of “Evil Castle 4” more than ten years ago. One of them is that players cannot kill weapon dealers in the 2023 version.

The mysterious weapon dealer in “Evil Castle 4 Remake” has always been quite popular among players. Not only can you buy many powerful and beautiful weapons with him, but there are even additional shooting range side missions. In the original “Evil Castle 4”, which was first launched in 2005, the weapon dealer can be killed, but will still appear at the fixed point of other selling items. In the new version of “Evil Castle 4 Remake”, it is changed so that the player cannot be forced to target the merchant, so he cannot be killed.

Unable to kill weapon dealer clip in new version (see 2:49)

Other more important changes, including the laser light QTE level that some people liked in the old version, were deleted in the remake; and the claw machine game in the junkyard was also cancelled. In terms of operation, players who are currently playing the game should feel that many QTE reaction animations have been replaced with reaction action keys in the game such as blocking and squatting.

The game “Evil Castle 4 Remastered Edition” was launched on March 24. It is an action shooting adventure game that describes the popular hero Leon in the series and goes to save the president’s daughter.