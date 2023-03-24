Home Technology “Evil Castle 4 Remake” cannot kill the weapon dealer CAPCOM does not allow players to hurt innocent people! | News
Technology

“Evil Castle 4 Remake” cannot kill the weapon dealer CAPCOM does not allow players to hurt innocent people! | News

by admin
“Evil Castle 4 Remake” cannot kill the weapon dealer CAPCOM does not allow players to hurt innocent people! | News

health.udn.com/html/etu-er.html?201808150934″ class=”m1″>

Game Corner Ajay

圖 / Capcom

“Evil Castle 4 Remake” is officially launched today (March 24). The game is full of ingenuity and complete content, and has wonwidely acclaimed; However, in fact, the developer CAPCOM still has a few places, and has not completely copied the design of “Evil Castle 4” more than ten years ago. One of them is that players cannot kill weapon dealers in the 2023 version.

The mysterious weapon dealer in “Evil Castle 4 Remake” has always been quite popular among players. Not only can you buy many powerful and beautiful weapons with him, but there are even additional shooting range side missions. In the original “Evil Castle 4”, which was first launched in 2005, the weapon dealer can be killed, but will still appear at the fixed point of other selling items. In the new version of “Evil Castle 4 Remake”, it is changed so that the player cannot be forced to target the merchant, so he cannot be killed.

Unable to kill weapon dealer clip in new version (see 2:49)

Other more important changes, including the laser light QTE level that some people liked in the old version, were deleted in the remake; and the claw machine game in the junkyard was also cancelled. In terms of operation, players who are currently playing the game should feel that many QTE reaction animations have been replaced with reaction action keys in the game such as blocking and squatting.

The game “Evil Castle 4 Remastered Edition” was launched on March 24. It is an action shooting adventure game that describes the popular hero Leon in the series and goes to save the president’s daughter.

Evil Castle Remake

recommended article

See also  Twitter hasn't paid rent since Musk arrived: owner sues

You may also like

The Italian 5G is slower than the European...

MediaMarkt offers the Galaxy S23 with a 60...

The official version of the game “Reloaded Machine...

Five on Friday: Two are better than one

New Fire TVs from Amazon: Always-On Display TVs,...

Online «Buy me», the podcast investigative on the...

Power from the Current: In Search of Fish-Friendly...

Philips Hue Go Lamp – Philips Hue Go...

With Firefly, Adobe brings generative AI to Photoshop

the ERP Cloud within reach of medium-sized companies

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy