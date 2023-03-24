Access the article and all the contents of the site with the dedicated app, newsletters, podcasts and live updates.

The fear of not knowing how to move forward, the fear of losing your home, loneliness and discomfort. These are the reasons that may have prompted a 64-year-old woman to keep the dead body of the ninety-year-old mother, who died at least six, seven months ago, in order to continue to receive her pension. The discovery was made yesterday by the carabinieri, after the death of their daughter, while they were looking for the documents of a phantom RSA of the Veneto where the elderly woman should have been hospitalized, according to the statements of the neighbors.

A story of dramatic loneliness that emerged yesterday, during the access of the carabinieri to the house of Sabina Ghirello, found in an advanced state of decomposition on her bed, three days ago. That morning, the alarm was raised by the other residents of the neighborhood where the woman lived with her mother, Pasqualina Munerato, 90, ill for all and long-time resident in a facility for the elderly, in the province of Verona. It was they, explains the Gazzettino, who spoke to the carabinieri about the need to trace the center where the old woman should have been.

The corpse wrapped in cellophane and mummified

For this reason, the soldiers of the Sesto San Giovanni Company (Milan) returned to Paderno Dugnano yesterday, and began to look for clues and documents that could help them locate the hospitalization facility, after having found no trace of the 90-year-old in numerous centers get in touch. The searches they continued for several hours, given that the house was in precarious hygienic conditions, full of objects and furnishings, which made it difficult to locate wardrobes and drawers.

In a chest, in one of the rooms of the house, the soldiers found what is almost certainly there Pasqualina’s body, wrapped in cellophane and mummified. The carabinieri of the Surveys Section of the Provincial Command of Milan then intervened on the spot, who started the technical-scientific investigations arranged by the Monza Public Prosecutor’s Office. The two bodies were both transported to the forensic medicine institute of Milan for the forensic examinations necessary to decree the causes of both deaths and confirm the identity of the ninety-year-old.

From a check carried out on current accounts and at the registry office, it emerged that the death of the 90-year-old was never communicated and that Sabrina Ghirello was regularly receiving her pension, her only source of livelihood, in the account jointly held with her mother.

