“Do you want to welcome thousands of illegal immigrants?” – breaking latest news

Poland’s ruling party wants to ask voters in a referendum whether they are in favor of accepting “thousands of illegal immigrants from the Middle East and Africa” ​​as part of a European Union relocation plan, Prime Minister Mateusz said Morawiecki, as his Conservative Party looks for ways to secure victory in October’s election. The Pti agency writes it. Morawiecki announced the referendum question in a new video posted on social media, thus indicating that his Law and Justice party intends to beat the issue of migration in the general election campaign.

The government’s idea is to propose the question to voters at the same time as the political elections scheduled for October 15th. This is the text announced by Morawiecki: “Are you in favor of the admission of thousands of illegal immigrants from the Middle East and Africa in the context of the forced relocation mechanism imposed by the European bureaucracy?”.

The Pis, the party headed by Morawiecki, has always held sovereign positions and has always refused to share the reception of migrants from Africa and the Middle East with other European partners. The mediation of Giorgia Meloni was of no use, even though she shares membership in the “political family” of the European conservatives”. On the other hand, Warsaw weighs in on the fact that, since the outbreak of war in Ukraine, it has offered humanitarian protection to 1.6 million Ukrainians fleeing Russian bombs.

(article being updated)

