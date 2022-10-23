MASSA-CARRARA – The North West Tuscany Usl Company expresses its condolences for the disappearance, on Thursday 20 October at the age of 74, of the well-known infectious doctor Paolo Zannoni. After four years of retirement, he was highly esteemed by former colleagues and patients, who had always found in him a sure point of reference. “The condolences of the ASL for this grave mourning, which fills with sadness all those who have known Zannoni and have appreciated him for his human and professional qualities, therefore reach the wife, two children and brother of dear Paolo”.

This is the memory of the infectious doctor, who for years has represented a cornerstone of Apuan healthcare, by the director of the infectious diseases structure of the Massa-Carrara area, Antonella Vincenti: “Doctor Paolo Zannoni left us after fighting the his illness in silence against an illness that too soon took him away from the affection of the people who loved him and who will continue to love him. He was an educated doctor, passionate about art and philosophy, not only medicine, in which he specialized in toxicology and then in infectious diseases, working first in the Sert and then in infectious diseases, dedicating himself to hepatology, but above all to AIDS. , dealing with NeuroAids in the early 90s ».

“A man with a strong character, but shy at the same time, with a great culture like the doctors of the past, who had made the Hippocratic Oath his own, fulfilling to the end, remained up to 70 years in service, his duty as a doctor . He has worked in science and conscience, with diligence and according to fairness, treating each patient with care and commitment, without any discrimination and this is witnessed by the many patients who have resorted to him, for whom he has undertaken to guarantee health protection, even if they were on the margins of society. Dedicated to work, he treated his patients with professionalism, love and empathy, often staying beyond working hours because he had to give an answer to all those who contacted him ».

“Like all intelligent people, however, he was not lacking in irony and this irony served us to defeat the tiredness of the working day, when we found ourselves in front of a chocolate paste that we shared, sipping a coffee and then resuming to finish our business . Dear Paolo, you have been a great doctor because you have been able to put professionalism, availability, humanity and simplicity into your work and it was a pleasure to have worked together ».