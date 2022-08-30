A new study has found that a short walk, at least an hour after meals, is the fastest and easiest way to reduce blood sugar levels.

Not only those with diabetes or insulin resistance are forced to keep their blood sugar levels under control. In fact, normally all people experience an increase in blood sugar levels after meals, a phenomenon known as a postprandial peak.

In this sense, it is very important to pay attention to your diet and maintain the right blood sugar levels, for example to prevent and manage type 2 diabetes, hypertension or obesity.

However, a recent study, conducted by researchers at the University of Limerick in Ireland and published last February, confirmed that a quick and easy way to lower blood sugar is to walk after meals, even just 2 minutes after a meal. This would aid digestion and lower blood sugar levels. This is not new, other studies have already suggested it, but this systematic review confirms with its meta-analysis the importance of taking a walk after eating for diabetics.

I study

The researchers of the study, through a meta-analysis of seven previous studies, compared the effects of periods of sedentary lifestyle with frequent and short periods of walking on heart health, insulin and postprandial blood sugar levels.

From the analyzes it emerged that walk at least 2 minutes after eating it was associated with a significant decrease in blood sugar levels, compared with sitting or even standing. Also, walking for a longer period of time, such as 5 or 10 minutes, could provide more benefits.

The researchers also suggest that walking between 60 and 90 minutes after a mealwhich is the length of time that blood sugar levels normally peak.

The reason? During walking, it is the contractions of the skeletal muscles that lead to an increase in the absorption of glucose. Thus, the work of the muscles allows to consume glucose in the bloodstream, thus reducing the need for insulin secretion.

In conclusion, in general, walking after meals is an excellent habit for other reasons as well. For example, it would allow you to burn more calories throughout the day, promoting weight loss and minimizing the risk of problems such as obesity or high cholesterol.

