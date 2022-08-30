On August 29, the 2022 Women’s Volleyball Asian Cup finals ended in the Philippines. The Chinese women’s volleyball team lost 1:3 to the Japanese women’s volleyball team and won the Asian Cup runner-up. The Japanese women’s volleyball team won the Asian Cup championship for the first time in the history of the women’s volleyball team.

In this Asian Cup, the Japanese team sent a second-tier team to participate, but their strength should not be underestimated. They have not lost in the previous 5 games. In the final against the Japanese women’s volleyball team, the Chinese women’s volleyball team sent the main attack Zhuang Yushan and Wu Mengjie, the auxiliary attack Hu Mingyuan and Wang Wenhan, the starting lineup of Zhou Yetong, the setter Sun Haiping, and the free man Xu Jianan.

At the beginning of the game, the Japanese women’s volleyball team entered the state faster, and restricted the Chinese women’s volleyball team’s offense by serving the ball. The Chinese women’s volleyball team withstood the pressure and kept narrowing the points difference when they were behind by a large score, but still lost the first game 23:25.

In the second game, the Chinese women’s volleyball team fluctuated in the first pass, and the attack was always difficult to open the situation. The Japanese team once led 16:9. Although the Chinese women’s volleyball team was tenacious in chasing points at the end of the game, it failed to reverse the situation. The Japanese team won another victory at 25:21.

In the third game, the Chinese women’s volleyball team made a fight. While ensuring the first pass rate, they made a full impact on the opponent and pulled back a game with 25:19, falling behind by a big score of 1:2.

In the fourth game, the Chinese women’s volleyball team got off to a bad start, entering the second technical timeout at 10:16, and finally lost at 16:25. The big score 1:3 lost to the Japanese women’s volleyball team and won the Asian Cup runner-up.

As the World Championships is approaching, the Chinese women’s volleyball team will be led by Kuang Qi, the head coach of the U20 National Youth Team.

In the group stage, the Chinese women’s volleyball team defeated South Korea, Vietnam, the Philippines and Iran in succession, ranking first in the group with four victories and advancing to the quarter-finals. In the quarter-finals, the Chinese women’s volleyball team eliminated the Australian team 3-0 and successfully advanced to the semi-finals. In the semi-final against the Thailand team, which played the main force, the Chinese women’s volleyball team reversed and defeated the opponent 3-2, and entered the Asian Cup final for seven consecutive times.