Listen to the oldest known music in the world: “Hurrian Hymn No.6” from 3400 years ago – Original Music

事实上，一块类似的石碑提到了Lipit-Ishtar，这是一首颂扬伊辛第一王朝第五位国王的赞美诗，位于现在的伊拉克，比它早了大约600年，但正如CMUSE报道的那样，它“只包含了琴的调音指令”。

“Hurrian%20Hymn%20No.6”提供了更多的内容，而且与在同一地点发现的其他五块石板不同，它保存得很好，允许考古学家和其他人尝试重建其歌曲，尽管这绝非易事。

加州大学亚述学荣誉教授Anne%20Kilmer花了15年时间研究这块石碑，然后在1972年将其转录为现代音乐符号。

她的解释是YouTuber%20hochelaga在上述视频中的几个解释之一。

虽然原始碑文给出了音乐家应如何将手指放在琴上的具体细节，但其他元素，如调音或应保持多长时间的音符都没有，给了现代编曲者一些创造性的空间。

下面是考古音乐学家Richard%20Dumbrill1998年的解释，其中歌手Lara%20Jokhader扮演一个年轻女子。

这里有一个特别可爱的古典吉他版本，由叙利亚音乐学家Raoul%20Vitale和作曲家Feras%20Rada提供。

还有一个由叙利亚裔美国作曲家Malek%20Jandali（Pianos%20for%20Peace的创始人）创作的钢琴版本。

谁能抗拒有机会听到“新祖先”作曲家Michael%20Levy在古代七弦琴的复制品上演奏的“%20Hurrian%20Hymn%20No.%206”%20，他认为自己的音乐使命是“打开一个通往几乎被遗忘的时代的门户”：

我梦想重燃我们远古祖先的精神。%20只需片刻，就能捕捉到人们想象宇宙的结构是由和谐和音符编织而成的时代。在一个更温和的年代里，人们真正欣赏生命的脆弱，并以对古代神灵的敬畏感来完成每一个动作。

吉他手Steve%20Onotera也引导着古代的神秘，他将Dumbrill博士的旋律与Kilmer博士的旋律结合起来，尝试并抛弃了许多方法--合成波、嘻哈、雷鬼配音--然后决定最好将它作为他的Fender电吉他的独奏来呈现。

Amaranth%20Publishing有几个Hurrian%20Hymn%20No%206的MIDI文件，包括Kilmer博士的，你可以在这里免费

事实上，一块类似的石碑提到了Lipit-Ishtar，这是一首颂扬伊辛第一王朝第五位国王的赞美诗，位于现在的伊拉克，比它早了大约600年，但正如CMUSE报道的那样，它“只包含了琴的调音指令”。

“Hurrian%20Hymn%20No.6”提供了更多的内容，而且与在同一地点发现的其他五块石板不同，它保存得很好，允许考古学家和其他人尝试重建其歌曲，尽管这绝非易事。

加州大学亚述学荣誉教授Anne%20Kilmer花了15年时间研究这块石碑，然后在1972年将其转录为现代音乐符号。

她的解释是YouTuber%20hochelaga在上述视频中的几个解释之一。

虽然原始碑文给出了音乐家应如何将手指放在琴上的具体细节，但其他元素，如调音或应保持多长时间的音符都没有，给了现代编曲者一些创造性的空间。

下面是考古音乐学家Richard%20Dumbrill1998年的解释，其中歌手Lara%20Jokhader扮演一个年轻女子。

这里有一个特别可爱的古典吉他版本，由叙利亚音乐学家Raoul%20Vitale和作曲家Feras%20Rada提供。

还有一个由叙利亚裔美国作曲家Malek%20Jandali（Pianos%20for%20Peace的创始人）创作的钢琴版本。

谁能抗拒有机会听到“新祖先”作曲家Michael%20Levy在古代七弦琴的复制品上演奏的“%20Hurrian%20Hymn%20No.%206”%20，他认为自己的音乐使命是“打开一个通往几乎被遗忘的时代的门户”：

我梦想重燃我们远古祖先的精神。%20只需片刻，就能捕捉到人们想象宇宙的结构是由和谐和音符编织而成的时代。在一个更温和的年代里，人们真正欣赏生命的脆弱，并以对古代神灵的敬畏感来完成每一个动作。

吉他手Steve%20Onotera也引导着古代的神秘，他将Dumbrill博士的旋律与Kilmer博士的旋律结合起来，尝试并抛弃了许多方法--合成波、嘻哈、雷鬼配音--然后决定最好将它作为他的Fender电吉他的独奏来呈现。

Amaranth%20Publishing有几个Hurrian%20Hymn%20No%206的MIDI文件，包括Kilmer博士的，你可以在这里免费
Home Entertainment Listen to the oldest known music in the world: “Hurrian Hymn No.6” from 3400 years ago – Original Music
Entertainment

Listen to the oldest known music in the world: “Hurrian Hymn No.6” from 3400 years ago – Original Music

by admin
Listen to the oldest known music in the world: “Hurrian Hymn No.6” from 3400 years ago – Original Music

According to OpenCulture,There is no older music than “Hurrian Hymn No.6,” which was discovered in the 1950s on a clay tablet in the ancient Syrian port city of Ugarit and is over 3,400 years old.

access:

Ali cloud server selection special: 1 core 1G cloud server as low as 0.9 yuan / month

In fact, a similar stele mentions Lipit-Ishtar, a hymn to the fifth king of the first dynasty of Isin, located in what is now Iraq, about 600 years earlier, but as CMUSE reports, It “contains only tuning instructions for the piano”.

“Hurrian Hymn No. 6” offers much more, and unlike the other five tablets found at the same site, it is well preserved, allowing archaeologists and others to try to reconstruct its song, although this is by no means easy thing.

Anne Kilmer, professor emeritus of Assyria at the University of California, spent 15 years studying the stele before transcribing it into modern musical notation in 1972.

Her explanation is one of several from YouTuber hochelaga in the video above.

While the original inscription gives specific details on how musicians should place their fingers on the violin, other elements such as tuning or how long the notes should be held are absent, giving modern arrangers some leeway to be creative.

Here’s a 1998 interpretation by archaeological musicologist Richard Dumbrill, in which singer Lara Jokhder plays a young woman.

Here’s a particularly lovely version for classical guitar, courtesy of Syrian musicologist Raoul Vitale and composer Feras Rada.

There is also a piano version by Syrian-American composer Malek Jandali (founder of Pianos for Peace).

See also  Spanish cuisine in the old city brings warm greetings from the Mediterranean

Who could resist the chance to hear “Hurrian Hymn No. 6” played on a replica of the ancient lyre by “New Ancestors” composer Michael Levy, who sees his musical mission as “opening a gateway to an era that was almost forgotten. Portal”:

I dream of rekindling the spirit of our ancient ancestors. It only takes a moment to capture a time when people imagined that the fabric of the universe was woven of harmony and musical notes. In a more modest age, people truly appreciated the fragility of life and performed every movement with a sense of reverence for the ancient gods.

Guitarist Steve Onotera, who also channeled the ancient mystery, combined Dr. Dumbrill’s melody with Dr. Kilmer’s, tried and ditched many approaches — synthwave, hip-hop, reggae dubbing — before deciding it was best for it as Presented as a solo on his Fender electric guitar.

Amaranth Publishing has several MIDI files for Hurrian Hymn No 6, including Dr. Kilmer’s, which you can download for free here.

You may also like

The beauty of COLMO, the 65th anniversary tour...

NBC Launches ‘Dateline Premium’ Premium Channel on Apple...

2022 MTV Video Music Awards Ceremony ends, Taylor...

The United States will test the water discount...

FLOWER NINE｜“Cezanne·Four Seasons” Immersive Art Show Yasuo the...

Golden Lady Casino Login

“Put the Adas in the SUV”. The New...

Dream painting shines, Hanwang Youji brings its three...

Hair, how to keep it healthy and the...

The 10th anniversary of the premiere of “The...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy