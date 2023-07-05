Home » Doctors Without Borders Warns of Humanitarian Catastrophe as 78% of Population in Nigeria Lives in Poverty
Doctors Without Borders Warns of Humanitarian Catastrophe as 78% of Population in Nigeria Lives in Poverty

by admin

According to Doctors Without Borders (MSF), there is a risk of a humanitarian catastrophe in Nigeria in the coming months. The organization has raised the alarm about the worsening malnutrition crisis in the country’s northwest region. Hospital admissions for malnourished children have increased by 26% in the first five months of 2023 compared to the previous year. MSF teams have already treated 10,200 severely malnourished children, but more needs to be done.

Despite the worsening crisis, the northwest region lacks the attention and support necessary to implement a life-saving response. MSF is calling on all associations working in Nigeria to step up their humanitarian response. The organization is also urging the Nigerian government and local health authorities to take action now to avoid a catastrophic loss of life in the coming months.

The lean season, which lasts from May to August in Nigeria, has already saturated the beds in hospitals. Cases of malnutrition among children increase during this time of year due to food shortages caused by crop failures. This health crisis contrasts with the country’s strong demographic and economic growth. Nigeria is expected to become the next big thing in the African and global scene.

The rise in violence in recent years has contributed to turning the alarming situation of malnutrition into a crisis. Armed groups regularly break into cities, loot properties, and kidnap locals for ransom. Many people have fled their homes to seek safety, while others cannot access their farms or workplaces due to security risks. This makes it difficult for people in need of medical care to reach health centers and hospitals.

Children in Nigeria are particularly affected by the crisis. Discharged from hospitals for malnutrition, they often end up returning because their families cannot find enough food to keep them healthy. An estimated 78% of people in northwestern Nigeria live below the poverty line, according to the Nigerian Statistics Office. Access to healthcare is limited, and many children have never been vaccinated against common childhood diseases. International aid reaching the region is also limited, exacerbating the situation.

The situation in Nigeria requires urgent attention and action from both national and international actors to address the malnutrition crisis and prevent a humanitarian catastrophe.

