Drinking water helps you lose weight, eliminate harmful toxins, lower blood pressure and prevent certain diseases. High blood pressure is a silent killer. Most people don’t know their blood pressure is too high until they are in an emergency situation and the consequences can be devastating. According to the CDC, hypertension is the leading risk factor for death in the world.

Fortunately, there are natural remedies that can have a significant impact on lowering blood pressure without side effects or expensive medications. The latest research suggests that drinking water can reduce high blood pressure by eliminating excess sodium from the body and preventing excess fluids from being retained.

The kidneys may not produce enough erythropoietin in response to a low salt intake, which increases renin levels and triggers the release of more vasopressin, which signals the kidneys to hold more water and excrete less sodium. Drinking lots of water also appears to help other risk factors for hypertension, such as weight loss and a healthy diet.

How much water do people with high blood pressure need?

In people with normal blood pressure, the kidneys eliminate about 2 liters of fluid from the body each day. However, people with high blood pressure usually retain more fluid, while the kidneys retain less, which can lead to an imbalance that requires intervention. The first step in treating hypertension is to reduce sodium intake.

People with hypertension are advised to consume less than 2 grams of sodium per day, equivalent to about 1 teaspoon of salt. It is also recommended that you increase your water consumption to about 2.2 liters per day. For people with high blood pressure, consuming more water can help the body excrete more sodium, thereby lowering blood pressure. If you don’t get enough water, you can become dehydrated, which can also increase blood pressure levels.

How can drinking water lower blood pressure?

Diets high in sodium can cause an increase in blood pressure due to water retention by the kidneys. Drinking water is one of the best ways to get rid of excess sodium and prevent water retention. A study published in Behavioral Neuroscience found that people who ate a low sodium diet with 2 liters of water per day experienced a significant drop in blood pressure in just 2 weeks.

In contrast, those who ate a low-sodium diet but did not drink enough water did not experience any significant reductions in blood pressure. Is there any drawback to drinking more water? People with certain health conditions, such as kidney stones, kidney disease, and gout, should consult a doctor before increasing their water intake.

People who drink too much water can find themselves with low blood sodium levels, which can lead to fatigue, muscle cramps, and dizziness. Those who drink a lot of water may be eliminating too many nutrients.